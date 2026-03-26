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Circle Pit / Studio Clash

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Circle Pit / Studio Clash - Exterior Photography, Stairs, HandrailCircle Pit / Studio Clash - Exterior Photography, StairsCircle Pit / Studio Clash - Image 4 of 26Circle Pit / Studio Clash - Image 5 of 26Circle Pit / Studio Clash - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Installations & Structures
Zibo, China
  • Architects: Studio Clash
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  50
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Lead Architects: Cohaul Guohao Chen
  • Design Team: Cohaul Guohao Chen, Yuxin Wen, Zuxian Kang
  • Clients: Zibo Bobogu Park Operation and Management Company
  • City: Zibo
  • Country: China
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Circle Pit / Studio Clash - Image 7 of 26
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Text description provided by the architects. Xiangchun (toona sinensis) holds a unique significance in the lives of people in Shandong, symbolizing nostalgia and regional culture. Often rain-grown, its seeds drift with the wind. Due of their intense spring aroma, it becomes a key ingredient for "tasting the spring." In the valley of Zibo City, Shandong, four Xiangchun seeds once took root and grew beside a solitary rock, eventually transforming into four large trees encircling the rock. They witness the natural succession and have become symbols carrying local memory and emotion, forming the core and narrative starting point for the "Circle Pit" installation.

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Cite: "Circle Pit / Studio Clash" 26 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039910/circle-pit-studio-clash> ISSN 0719-8884

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