Circle Pit / Studio Clash

+ 21

Category: Installations & Structures

Design Team: Cohaul Guohao Chen, Yuxin Wen, Zuxian Kang

Clients: Zibo Bobogu Park Operation and Management Company

City: Zibo

Country: China

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Xiangchun (toona sinensis) holds a unique significance in the lives of people in Shandong, symbolizing nostalgia and regional culture. Often rain-grown, its seeds drift with the wind. Due of their intense spring aroma, it becomes a key ingredient for "tasting the spring." In the valley of Zibo City, Shandong, four Xiangchun seeds once took root and grew beside a solitary rock, eventually transforming into four large trees encircling the rock. They witness the natural succession and have become symbols carrying local memory and emotion, forming the core and narrative starting point for the "Circle Pit" installation.