Nanshan Junning Resort / Atelier LAI

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Text description provided by the architects. Nanshan Junning Resort is located in a valley in Central Anhui with a 10-meter elevation difference, featuring a mountain slope, bamboo forest, access road, and seasonal stream. Buildings are arranged along the terrain: linear against the mountain, embracing the bamboo grove, and loosely scattered for public functions near the road. Guided by the concept of "Taming the Water", the mountain stream is slowed and channeled to form terraced cascading water features. A pool-shaped building with a water roof is set at the original pond to create a submerged residence, while a crescent-shaped pool at the stream's source forms a water curtain as the garden's "Water Eye".