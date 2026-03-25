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Nanshan Junning Resort / Atelier LAI

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Nanshan Junning Resort / Atelier LAI - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamNanshan Junning Resort / Atelier LAI - Image 3 of 96Nanshan Junning Resort / Atelier LAI - Exterior Photography, WaterfrontNanshan Junning Resort / Atelier LAI - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam, GlassNanshan Junning Resort / Atelier LAI - More Images+ 91

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Hotels
Hefei, China
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Nanshan Junning Resort / Atelier LAI - Image 7 of 96
© Shengliang Su

Text description provided by the architects. Nanshan Junning Resort is located in a valley in Central Anhui with a 10-meter elevation difference, featuring a mountain slope, bamboo forest, access road, and seasonal stream. Buildings are arranged along the terrain: linear against the mountain, embracing the bamboo grove, and loosely scattered for public functions near the road. Guided by the concept of "Taming the Water", the mountain stream is slowed and channeled to form terraced cascading water features. A pool-shaped building with a water roof is set at the original pond to create a submerged residence, while a crescent-shaped pool at the stream's source forms a water curtain as the garden's "Water Eye".

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Atelier LAI
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WoodSteelConcrete

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Cite: "Nanshan Junning Resort / Atelier LAI" 25 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039889/nanshan-junning-resort-atelier-lai> ISSN 0719-8884

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