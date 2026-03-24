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Overlap no Ma House / IGArchitects

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  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Okinawa, Japan
  • Architects: IGArchitects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  72
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ooki Jingu
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: IGArchitects
  • Structural Engineering: Yousuke Misaki EQSD
  • Construction: Yukimitsu Shimoji, FUN SHARE Ltd.
  • City: Okinawa
  • Country: Japan
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Overlap no Ma House / IGArchitects - Image 2 of 33
© Ooki Jingu

Text description provided by the architects. This house is planned in a quiet settlement in Uruma, in the central part of Okinawa's main island. Having finished raising their children, the clients sought an environment where they could live more in accordance with themselves as they entered the next stage of their lives. Although the house was expected to accommodate a wide range of activities—work, hobbies, and daily life—the design did not begin by organizing these demands simply as functions or rooms. Instead, it took as its starting point how the architecture might respond to the environmental conditions specific to this place: intense sunlight, humid air, and winds that shift direction with the seasons. Rather than creating a container that satisfies individual requirements, the aim was to establish a frame that could receive both life and environment, and continue to evolve over time.

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Cite: "Overlap no Ma House / IGArchitects" 24 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039869/overlap-no-ma-house-igarchitects> ISSN 0719-8884

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