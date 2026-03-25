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Artist Residence and Studio in NY / Horizontal Design

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Artist Residence and Studio in NY / Horizontal Design - Image 2 of 25Artist Residence and Studio in NY / Horizontal Design - Exterior PhotographyArtist Residence and Studio in NY / Horizontal Design - Image 4 of 25Artist Residence and Studio in NY / Horizontal Design - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, Chair, Sofa, LightingArtist Residence and Studio in NY / Horizontal Design - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
Catskill, United States
  • Architects: Horizontal Design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1026
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
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Artist Residence and Studio in NY / Horizontal Design - Image 2 of 25
Courtesy of Horizontal Design

Text description provided by the architects. At the end of 2018, during a gathering in New York, director Bing Ju met artist Emily and her husband Wolf. The couple, with extensive overseas experience and a deep understanding of Eastern philosophy, instantly connected with Bing's appreciation of Asian culture. Discussing their vision for a new home marked the beginning of a six-year design journey.

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Horizontal Design
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WoodGlassConcrete

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Cite: "Artist Residence and Studio in NY / Horizontal Design" 25 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039865/emilys-home-horizontal-design> ISSN 0719-8884

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