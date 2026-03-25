Artist Residence and Studio in NY / Horizontal Design

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Category: Houses

Lead Team: Bing Ju, Ling Yang, Qinchao Pan

Design Team: Horizontal Design

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Praetorius and Conrad, P.C. Professional Engineering & Land Surveying

City: Catskill

Country: United States

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Text description provided by the architects. At the end of 2018, during a gathering in New York, director Bing Ju met artist Emily and her husband Wolf. The couple, with extensive overseas experience and a deep understanding of Eastern philosophy, instantly connected with Bing's appreciation of Asian culture. Discussing their vision for a new home marked the beginning of a six-year design journey.