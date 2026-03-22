Vespa House / Habitat Studio Architects

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Category: Houses

Builder: CMR Constructions

City: Queensland

Country: Australia

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Text description provided by the architects. Vespa is a striking subtropical retreat that masterfully balances privacy, openness, and connection to nature. Designed as a sanctuary for a young family, the residence offers a dynamic interplay of raw concrete, warm timber, and striking black detailing—an architectural language rooted in biophilic principles and crafted to foster a deeper connection with its environment. Emphasising natural light, passive ventilation, and material authenticity, the dwelling becomes a tranquil retreat softened by cascading greenery and an abundance of daylight.