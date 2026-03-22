Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Vespa House / Habitat Studio Architects

Vespa House / Habitat Studio Architects

Save

Vespa House / Habitat Studio Architects - Image 2 of 25Vespa House / Habitat Studio Architects - Image 3 of 25Vespa House / Habitat Studio Architects - Exterior Photography, Courtyard, PatioVespa House / Habitat Studio Architects - Exterior PhotographyVespa House / Habitat Studio Architects - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Queensland, Australia
  • Category: Houses
  • Builder: CMR Constructions
  • City: Queensland
  • Country: Australia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Vespa House / Habitat Studio Architects - Exterior Photography
© Kristian Van der Beek

Text description provided by the architects. Vespa is a striking subtropical retreat that masterfully balances privacy, openness, and connection to nature. Designed as a sanctuary for a young family, the residence offers a dynamic interplay of raw concrete, warm timber, and striking black detailing—an architectural language rooted in biophilic principles and crafted to foster a deeper connection with its environment. Emphasising natural light, passive ventilation, and material authenticity, the dwelling becomes a tranquil retreat softened by cascading greenery and an abundance of daylight.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Habitat Studio Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustralia
Cite: "Vespa House / Habitat Studio Architects" 22 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039857/vespa-house-habitat-studio-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags