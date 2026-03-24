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Today Design Workspace / studio edwards

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Today Design Workspace / studio edwards - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, LightingToday Design Workspace / studio edwards - Interior Photography, ChairToday Design Workspace / studio edwards - Interior PhotographyToday Design Workspace / studio edwards - Image 5 of 33Today Design Workspace / studio edwards - More Images+ 28

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Workshop
Collingwood, Australia
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Today Design Workspace / studio edwards - Interior Photography, Chair
© Peter Bennetts

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled within the traditional lands of the Wurundjeri/Woiwurrung people of the Kulin Nation, Today Design Workspace is located within a 12-story office block in the vibrant neighbourhood of Collingwood. Within this space, a 900m² blank canvas has been meticulously shaped to foster collaboration and innovation for the digital agency Today Design. It stands as a beacon of inclusivity, welcoming clients, collaborators, and their team. A defining feature of this project is its unwavering commitment to sustainability.

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studio edwards
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Cite: "Today Design Workspace / studio edwards" 24 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039846/today-design-workspace-studio-edwards> ISSN 0719-8884

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