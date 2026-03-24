Today Design Workspace / studio edwards

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Text description provided by the architects. Nestled within the traditional lands of the Wurundjeri/Woiwurrung people of the Kulin Nation, Today Design Workspace is located within a 12-story office block in the vibrant neighbourhood of Collingwood. Within this space, a 900m² blank canvas has been meticulously shaped to foster collaboration and innovation for the digital agency Today Design. It stands as a beacon of inclusivity, welcoming clients, collaborators, and their team. A defining feature of this project is its unwavering commitment to sustainability.