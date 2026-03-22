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Auga Optical Salon / Znamy się

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Auga Optical Salon / Znamy się - Image 2 of 19Auga Optical Salon / Znamy się - Interior Photography, WoodAuga Optical Salon / Znamy się - Image 4 of 19Auga Optical Salon / Znamy się - Image 5 of 19Auga Optical Salon / Znamy się - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Store
Wrocław, Poland
  • Architects: Znamy się
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  191
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Migdal Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  CHORS, Klus, Noti, Steelcase, The good living
  • Category: Store
  • Lead Team: Wojtek Nowak, Bogna Kawa-Nowak
  • Design Team: Znamy się
  • City: Wrocław
  • Country: Poland
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Auga Optical Salon / Znamy się - Image 2 of 19
© Migdal Studio

Text description provided by the architects. The interior of Auga, an optical salon with specialist consulting rooms, was inspired by the process of seeing – a complex and precise biological mechanism. The shape of the space echoes the natural form of the eye, and elements within the interior reflect its internal anatomy. The color palette, shapes, and materials draw from the physiology of vision, creating a coherent visual narrative.

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Cite: "Auga Optical Salon / Znamy się" 22 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039837/auga-optical-salon-znamy-sie> ISSN 0719-8884

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