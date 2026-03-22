Auga Optical Salon / Znamy się

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Architects: Znamy się
- Area: 191 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Migdal Studio
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Manufacturers: CHORS, Klus, Noti, Steelcase, The good living
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Text description provided by the architects. The interior of Auga, an optical salon with specialist consulting rooms, was inspired by the process of seeing – a complex and precise biological mechanism. The shape of the space echoes the natural form of the eye, and elements within the interior reflect its internal anatomy. The color palette, shapes, and materials draw from the physiology of vision, creating a coherent visual narrative.