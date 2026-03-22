Auga Optical Salon / Znamy się

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Store • Wrocław, Poland Architects: Znamy się

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 191 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Migdal Studio

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: CHORS , Klus , Noti , Steelcase , The good living

Category: Store

Lead Team: Wojtek Nowak, Bogna Kawa-Nowak

Design Team: Znamy się

City: Wrocław

Country: Poland

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Text description provided by the architects. The interior of Auga, an optical salon with specialist consulting rooms, was inspired by the process of seeing – a complex and precise biological mechanism. The shape of the space echoes the natural form of the eye, and elements within the interior reflect its internal anatomy. The color palette, shapes, and materials draw from the physiology of vision, creating a coherent visual narrative.