Twin Houses / Meraki Arquitectura + Diseño

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Category: Houses

Design Team: Eloísa Barriocanal, Matías Barrios, Macarenna Marinoni, Costanza Silvestri, Facundo Troche, Paula Ciotti, Gali Krut

Structural Engineer: Doxa Construye

Blacksmith: Javier Giménez

Plumbing: JC Instalaciones

City: San Bernardino

Country: Paraguay

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Text description provided by the architects. In the city of San Bernardino, within a residential development set on a hillside overlooking Lake Ypacaraí, this project consists of two twin houses designed to engage directly with the landscape.