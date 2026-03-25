Twin Houses / Meraki Arquitectura + Diseño

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Architects: Meraki Arquitectura + Diseño
- Area: 750 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Matías Barrios
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Manufacturers: Achon Muebles, Docol, FV, Sanycer
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Lead Architect: Violeta Pérez
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- Category: Houses
- Design Team: Eloísa Barriocanal, Matías Barrios, Macarenna Marinoni, Costanza Silvestri, Facundo Troche, Paula Ciotti, Gali Krut
- Structural Engineer: Doxa Construye
- Blacksmith: Javier Giménez
- Plumbing: JC Instalaciones
- City: San Bernardino
- Country: Paraguay
Text description provided by the architects. In the city of San Bernardino, within a residential development set on a hillside overlooking Lake Ypacaraí, this project consists of two twin houses designed to engage directly with the landscape.