Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Paraguay
  5. Twin Houses / Meraki Arquitectura + Diseño

Twin Houses / Meraki Arquitectura + Diseño

Save

Twin Houses / Meraki Arquitectura + Diseño - Exterior Photography, Stairs, ConcreteTwin Houses / Meraki Arquitectura + Diseño - Exterior Photography, ColumnTwin Houses / Meraki Arquitectura + Diseño - Exterior Photography, Stairs, ConcreteTwin Houses / Meraki Arquitectura + Diseño - Interior Photography, Lighting, ChairTwin Houses / Meraki Arquitectura + Diseño - More Images+ 10

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Houses
San Bernardino, Paraguay
  • Architects: Meraki Arquitectura + Diseño
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  750
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Matías Barrios
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Achon Muebles, Docol, FV, Sanycer
  • Lead Architect: Violeta Pérez
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Eloísa Barriocanal, Matías Barrios, Macarenna Marinoni, Costanza Silvestri, Facundo Troche, Paula Ciotti, Gali Krut
  • Structural Engineer: Doxa Construye
  • Blacksmith: Javier Giménez
  • Plumbing: JC Instalaciones
  • City: San Bernardino
  • Country: Paraguay
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Twin Houses / Meraki Arquitectura + Diseño - Exterior Photography, Stairs, Concrete
© Matías Barrios

Text description provided by the architects. In the city of San Bernardino, within a residential development set on a hillside overlooking Lake Ypacaraí, this project consists of two twin houses designed to engage directly with the landscape.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Meraki Arquitectura + Diseño
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesParaguay

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesParaguay
Cite: "Twin Houses / Meraki Arquitectura + Diseño" [Casas Mellizas / Meraki Arquitectura + Diseño] 25 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039829/twin-houses-meraki-arquitectura-plus-diseno> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags