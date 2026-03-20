New Museum of Contemporary Art / OMA

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Architects: OMA
- Area: 61930 ft²
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Photographs:Jason O'Rear, Jason Keen
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Architect of Record: Cooper Robertson, Erin Flynn, Andrew Barwick, Isil Akgul
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Construction Manager: F.J. Sciame Construction, Co., Inc, Joseph Mizzi, Steven Colletta, Thomas Sevchuk
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structural Engineer: Arup, Matt Jackson, Christopher Adams
- Category: Museum
- Partner In Charge: Shohei Shigematsu
- Partner In Collaboration: Rem Koolhaas
- Associate/Project Architect: Jake Forster
- Design Lead: Jackie Woon Bae
- Technical Lead: Ninoslav Krgovic
- New Museum Building Project Coordinator: New Museum, Dennis Szakacs
- Project And Cost Management: Gardiner and Theobald, Jonathan Andrew, Stephen Becker, Michael J. Day, Peter Lehrer, Scott Weisberg
- Mechanical Systems: Arup, Matt Jackson, Neil Muir
- Façade: FRONT, Marc Simmons, Jeff Kim
- Geotechnical: Langan, Arthur Alzamora, Mark Gallagher
- Civil Engineer: Philip Habib & Associates, Philip Habib
- Signage: 2x4, T-Squared Design Studio, Trisia J. Tomanelli
- Visuals: Visual Graphic Systems, Lorraine Conte
- Lighting: Christopher Cheap
- Capital Campaign: $130 million raised
- Project Construction Cost: $82 million
- Total Gallery Space Of New Building: 9,600 sf (net)
- Total Square Footage Of Education, Special Event, And Artist Studio Spaces In New Building: 3,210 sf (net)
- Total Square Footage Of New Inc Space: 3,850 sf (net)
- Total Gallery Space In Existing Building And Expansion: 20,240 sf (net)
- Total Square Footage Of Existing Building And Expansion: 119,700 sf (gross)
- Lighting Designers: Dot Dash
- City: New York
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. Our first cultural institution in New York is a new addition to the New Museum next door to its iconic SANAA-designed building at 235 Bowery. The New Museum has been growing in visitors, exhibitions, and activities. Its diverse engagements, including its expansive education programs, its cultural incubator NEW INC, and, of course, its globally recognized exhibition program have been transforming the institution into a cultural laboratory. We were asked to add a new building that provides much-needed space for its expanded activities and simultaneously reflects increasingly public ambitions—duplicating the program and square footage on a site immediately adjacent to the existing SANAA-designed building—part and counterpart, side-by-side.