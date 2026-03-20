New Museum of Contemporary Art / OMA

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Category: Museum

Partner In Charge: Shohei Shigematsu

Partner In Collaboration: Rem Koolhaas

Associate/Project Architect: Jake Forster

Design Lead: Jackie Woon Bae

Technical Lead: Ninoslav Krgovic

New Museum Building Project Coordinator: New Museum, Dennis Szakacs

Project And Cost Management: Gardiner and Theobald, Jonathan Andrew, Stephen Becker, Michael J. Day, Peter Lehrer, Scott Weisberg

Mechanical Systems: Arup, Matt Jackson, Neil Muir

Façade: FRONT, Marc Simmons, Jeff Kim

Geotechnical: Langan, Arthur Alzamora, Mark Gallagher

Civil Engineer: Philip Habib & Associates, Philip Habib

Signage: 2x4, T-Squared Design Studio, Trisia J. Tomanelli

Visuals: Visual Graphic Systems, Lorraine Conte

Lighting: Christopher Cheap

Capital Campaign: $130 million raised

Project Construction Cost: $82 million

Total Gallery Space Of New Building: 9,600 sf (net)

Total Square Footage Of Education, Special Event, And Artist Studio Spaces In New Building: 3,210 sf (net)

Total Square Footage Of New Inc Space: 3,850 sf (net)

Total Gallery Space In Existing Building And Expansion: 20,240 sf (net)

Total Square Footage Of Existing Building And Expansion: 119,700 sf (gross)

Lighting Designers: Dot Dash

City: New York

Country: United States

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Text description provided by the architects. Our first cultural institution in New York is a new addition to the New Museum next door to its iconic SANAA-designed building at 235 Bowery. The New Museum has been growing in visitors, exhibitions, and activities. Its diverse engagements, including its expansive education programs, its cultural incubator NEW INC, and, of course, its globally recognized exhibition program have been transforming the institution into a cultural laboratory. We were asked to add a new building that provides much-needed space for its expanded activities and simultaneously reflects increasingly public ambitions—duplicating the program and square footage on a site immediately adjacent to the existing SANAA-designed building—part and counterpart, side-by-side.