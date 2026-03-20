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Brisbane Plastic & Cosmetic Surgery / Studio Collective

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  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Clinic, Healthcare Interiors, Wellness Interiors
Brisbane, Australia
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© Brock Beazley

Brisbane Plastic & Cosmetic Surgery's new flagship in the heart of the James Street precinct redefines healthcare interiors through the lens of boutique hospitality design. Interior designers Studio Collective have replaced clinical cues with a softer, more refined design language, drawing on warmth, tactile materiality, and a human-centred approach to care.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureHealthcareclinicInterior DesignHealthcare InteriorsHospitality InteriorsWellness InteriorsAustralia
Cite: "Brisbane Plastic & Cosmetic Surgery / Studio Collective" 20 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039803/brisbane-plastic-and-cosmetic-surgery-studio-collective> ISSN 0719-8884

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