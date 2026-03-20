Brisbane Plastic & Cosmetic Surgery / Studio Collective

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Brisbane, Australia
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Interior Designers: Studio Collective
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Brock Beazley
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- Category: Clinic, Healthcare Interiors, Wellness Interiors
- City: Brisbane
- Country: Australia
Brisbane Plastic & Cosmetic Surgery's new flagship in the heart of the James Street precinct redefines healthcare interiors through the lens of boutique hospitality design. Interior designers Studio Collective have replaced clinical cues with a softer, more refined design language, drawing on warmth, tactile materiality, and a human-centred approach to care.