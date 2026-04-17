Pignatelli Reservoirs: From Water Infrastructure to Urban Park / Héctor Fernández Elorza

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Architects: Héctor Fernández Elorza
- Area: 27394 m²
- Year: 2023
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Photographs:Montse Zamorano
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Lead Architect: Héctor Fernández Elorza
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Text description provided by the architects. For more than a century, the Pignatelli Reservoirs were part of the system that supplied water to the south of Zaragoza from the Imperial Canal. Built in the late 19th century, the complex consisted of four large open reservoirs measuring 125 x 40 meters and 4 meters deep, capable of storing up to 80,000 m³ of water. Over time, these infrastructures fell into disuse, leaving a significant urban void next to the Pignatelli Park.