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  5. Pignatelli Reservoirs: From Water Infrastructure to Urban Park / Héctor Fernández Elorza

Pignatelli Reservoirs: From Water Infrastructure to Urban Park / Héctor Fernández Elorza

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Pignatelli Reservoirs: From Water Infrastructure to Urban Park / Héctor Fernández Elorza - Interior PhotographyPignatelli Reservoirs: From Water Infrastructure to Urban Park / Héctor Fernández Elorza - Exterior PhotographyPignatelli Reservoirs: From Water Infrastructure to Urban Park / Héctor Fernández Elorza - Image 4 of 17Pignatelli Reservoirs: From Water Infrastructure to Urban Park / Héctor Fernández Elorza - Exterior PhotographyPignatelli Reservoirs: From Water Infrastructure to Urban Park / Héctor Fernández Elorza - More Images+ 12

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Park
Zaragoza, Spain
  • Category: Park
  • Design Team: Javier Moraleda Peruler, Ana Sebastià Puig, Aitana San José Aguilera, Ismael Medina Manzano, María Risueño Domínguez
  • General Construction: Grupo MLN
  • City: Zaragoza
  • Country: Spain
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Pignatelli Reservoirs: From Water Infrastructure to Urban Park / Héctor Fernández Elorza - Exterior Photography
© Montse Zamorano

Text description provided by the architects. For more than a century, the Pignatelli Reservoirs were part of the system that supplied water to the south of Zaragoza from the Imperial Canal. Built in the late 19th century, the complex consisted of four large open reservoirs measuring 125 x 40 meters and 4 meters deep, capable of storing up to 80,000 m³ of water. Over time, these infrastructures fell into disuse, leaving a significant urban void next to the Pignatelli Park.

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Cite: "Pignatelli Reservoirs: From Water Infrastructure to Urban Park / Héctor Fernández Elorza" [Depósitos de Pignatelli: de infraestructura hidráulica a parque urbano / Héctor Fernández Elorza] 17 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039763/pignatelli-reservoirs-from-water-infrastructure-to-urban-park-hector-fernandez-elorza> ISSN 0719-8884

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