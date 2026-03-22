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GM House / Frederico Bicalho Arquitetura

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GM House / Frederico Bicalho Arquitetura - Exterior PhotographyGM House / Frederico Bicalho Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Concrete, BalconyGM House / Frederico Bicalho Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living RoomGM House / Frederico Bicalho Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, BeamGM House / Frederico Bicalho Arquitetura - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Residential Architecture, Houses
Condomínio Serra dos Manacás, Brazil
  • Architects: Frederico Bicalho Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  600
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Jomar Bragança
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Alutec, Deca, Docol, Interpam, Olga Movelaria, Portobello, Salva, Stone Raja
  • Lead Architect: Frederico Bicalho
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GM House / Frederico Bicalho Arquitetura - Image 6 of 24
© Jomar Bragança

Text description provided by the architects. Set on a steep terrain, Casa GM was designed based on a longitudinal layout that enhances the view of the mountains and ensures privacy from future neighboring constructions.

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Frederico Bicalho Arquitetura
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Cite: "GM House / Frederico Bicalho Arquitetura" [Casa GM / Frederico Bicalho Arquitetura] 22 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039761/gm-house-frederico-bicalho-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

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