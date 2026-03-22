GM House / Frederico Bicalho Arquitetura

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Condomínio Serra dos Manacás, Brazil
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Architects: Frederico Bicalho Arquitetura
- Area: 600 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Jomar Bragança
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Manufacturers: Alutec, Deca, Docol, Interpam, Olga Movelaria, Portobello, Salva, Stone Raja
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Lead Architect: Frederico Bicalho
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- City: Condomínio Serra dos Manacás
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Set on a steep terrain, Casa GM was designed based on a longitudinal layout that enhances the view of the mountains and ensures privacy from future neighboring constructions.