GM House / Frederico Bicalho Arquitetura

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Residential Architecture, Houses • Condomínio Serra dos Manacás, Brazil Architects: Frederico Bicalho Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 600 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Jomar Bragança

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Alutec , Deca , Docol , Interpam , Olga Movelaria , Portobello , Salva , Stone Raja

Lead Architect: Frederico Bicalho

Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

City: Condomínio Serra dos Manacás

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. Set on a steep terrain, Casa GM was designed based on a longitudinal layout that enhances the view of the mountains and ensures privacy from future neighboring constructions.