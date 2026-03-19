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House in Tamba / MIDW

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House in Tamba / MIDW - Image 2 of 16House in Tamba / MIDW - Interior Photography, BedroomHouse in Tamba / MIDW - Image 4 of 16House in Tamba / MIDW - Exterior PhotographyHouse in Tamba / MIDW - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Kyoto, Japan
  • Architects: MIDW
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  69
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Kei Sugino, Takuro Ogawa
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House in Tamba / MIDW - Image 2 of 16
© Kei Sugino

Text description provided by the architects. The site lies in a small mountain town. Along its northern edge, a natural slope carved out during land development remains exposed, now overgrown with wild vegetation and supporting a modest ecosystem. Subtle shifts in the site's topography suggest a faint continuity with the distant fields and village landscape. Using this relationship with the ground as a point of departure, the building volume is arranged to embrace a triangular garden set against the slope.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan
Cite: "House in Tamba / MIDW" 19 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039759/house-in-tamba-midw> ISSN 0719-8884

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