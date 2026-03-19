House in Tamba / MIDW

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Text description provided by the architects. The site lies in a small mountain town. Along its northern edge, a natural slope carved out during land development remains exposed, now overgrown with wild vegetation and supporting a modest ecosystem. Subtle shifts in the site's topography suggest a faint continuity with the distant fields and village landscape. Using this relationship with the ground as a point of departure, the building volume is arranged to embrace a triangular garden set against the slope.