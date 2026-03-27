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Maison de la Pointe / YH2 Architecture

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Maison de la Pointe / YH2 Architecture - Image 2 of 42Maison de la Pointe / YH2 Architecture - Interior Photography, Arch, ChairMaison de la Pointe / YH2 Architecture - Interior Photography, Living RoomMaison de la Pointe / YH2 Architecture - Image 5 of 42Maison de la Pointe / YH2 Architecture - More Images+ 37

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Residential Architecture, Houses
Magog, Canada
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Maison de la Pointe / YH2 Architecture - Image 2 of 42
© Maxime Brouillet

Text description provided by the architects. La Maison de la Pointe was originally a small summer cottage built on a vast land ending in a point on Lake Memphremagog. A modest construction from the first half of the 20th century, it bears witness to a time gone, when summer vacations were spent in a small lakeside cottage. What to do with this rustic cottage, cobbled together over the years and no longer meeting the owners' needs?

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Cite: "Maison de la Pointe / YH2 Architecture" 27 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039758/maison-de-la-pointe-yh2-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

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