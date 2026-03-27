Maison de la Pointe / YH2 Architecture

•
Magog, Canada
-
Architects: YH2 Architecture
- Area: 3700 ft²
- Year: 2022
-
Photographs:Maxime Brouillet
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Design Team: Marie-Claude Hamelin, Loukas Yiacouvakis, Karl Choquette, Lisa Busmey, Maria Telemann
- General Contractor: Finition de l'Estrie
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: GénieX
- Interior Design: Anne Tremblay
- City: Magog
- Country: Canada
Text description provided by the architects. La Maison de la Pointe was originally a small summer cottage built on a vast land ending in a point on Lake Memphremagog. A modest construction from the first half of the 20th century, it bears witness to a time gone, when summer vacations were spent in a small lakeside cottage. What to do with this rustic cottage, cobbled together over the years and no longer meeting the owners' needs?