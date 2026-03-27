Maison de la Pointe / YH2 Architecture

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Text description provided by the architects. La Maison de la Pointe was originally a small summer cottage built on a vast land ending in a point on Lake Memphremagog. A modest construction from the first half of the 20th century, it bears witness to a time gone, when summer vacations were spent in a small lakeside cottage. What to do with this rustic cottage, cobbled together over the years and no longer meeting the owners' needs?