Wooden Blocks / YH2 Architecture

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Lac Memphrémagog, Canada
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Architects: YH2 Architecture
- Area: 3750 ft²
- Year: 2020
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Photographs:Maxime Brouillet
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Design Team: Marie-Claude Hamelin, Loukas Yiacouvakis, Karl Choquette, Étienne Sédillot
- General Contractor: Finition de l'Estrie
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: GénieX
- Landscape Architecture: Louis Dubuc
- City: Lac Memphrémagog
- Country: Canada
Text description provided by the architects. On a rocky outcrop overlooking Lake Memphremagog, two blocks of wood gently harmonize with their surroundings. Two rectangular volumes, one laid atop the other, form a house. The first block resembles a bridge between two plateaux, straddling a natural gully that continues to drain runoff from heavy rains.