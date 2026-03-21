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Wooden Blocks / YH2 Architecture

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Wooden Blocks / YH2 Architecture - Image 2 of 19Wooden Blocks / YH2 Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, ChairWooden Blocks / YH2 Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Sofa, Chair, TableWooden Blocks / YH2 Architecture - Exterior Photography, WoodWooden Blocks / YH2 Architecture - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Residential Architecture, Houses
Lac Memphrémagog, Canada
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Wooden Blocks / YH2 Architecture - Image 2 of 19
© Maxime Brouillet

Text description provided by the architects. On a rocky outcrop overlooking Lake Memphremagog, two blocks of wood gently harmonize with their surroundings. Two rectangular volumes, one laid atop the other, form a house. The first block resembles a bridge between two plateaux, straddling a natural gully that continues to drain runoff from heavy rains.

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Cite: "Wooden Blocks / YH2 Architecture" 21 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039757/wooden-blocks-yh2-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

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