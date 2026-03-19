Kreuzberghof Front House / Nidus

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Düsseldorf, Germany
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Architects: Nidus
- Area: 330 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Volker Conradus
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Manufacturers: JUNG, Bocci, Lacanche, Vallone, Wastberg
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- Category: Houses, Interior Design
- Lead Team: Annelen Vollenbroich, Ana Vollenbroich
- Technical Team: Paula Averbeck
- Design Team: Anna Vöck
- City: Düsseldorf
- Country: Germany
Text description provided by the architects. In Kaiserswerth, where courtyards have shaped the character of the town for centuries, the Kreuzberghof does not present itself as a solitary object but as a continuation of a typology. Between street and garden, an ensemble unfolds: the front house from the 1920s opposite the new timber courtyard house – in between a shared courtyard planted with perennials and covered in ivy, forming its own microclimate in summer, almost a small biotope.