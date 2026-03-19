Kreuzberghof Front House / Nidus

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Houses, Interior Design • Düsseldorf, Germany Architects: Nidus

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 330 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Volker Conradus

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project JUNG Bocci , Lacanche , Vallone , Wastberg Manufacturers:

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Text description provided by the architects. In Kaiserswerth, where courtyards have shaped the character of the town for centuries, the Kreuzberghof does not present itself as a solitary object but as a continuation of a typology. Between street and garden, an ensemble unfolds: the front house from the 1920s opposite the new timber courtyard house – in between a shared courtyard planted with perennials and covered in ivy, forming its own microclimate in summer, almost a small biotope.