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Kreuzberghof Front House / Nidus

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Kreuzberghof Front House / Nidus - Exterior Photography, GardenKreuzberghof Front House / Nidus - Interior Photography, WoodKreuzberghof Front House / Nidus - Image 4 of 22Kreuzberghof Front House / Nidus - Exterior PhotographyKreuzberghof Front House / Nidus - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses, Interior Design
Düsseldorf, Germany
  • Architects: Nidus
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  330
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Volker Conradus
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  JUNG, Bocci, Lacanche, Vallone, Wastberg
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Kreuzberghof Front House / Nidus - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Volker Conradus

Text description provided by the architects. In Kaiserswerth, where courtyards have shaped the character of the town for centuries, the Kreuzberghof does not present itself as a solitary object but as a continuation of a typology. Between street and garden, an ensemble unfolds: the front house from the 1920s opposite the new timber courtyard house – in between a shared courtyard planted with perennials and covered in ivy, forming its own microclimate in summer, almost a small biotope.

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Nidus
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WoodStone

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesInterior DesignGermany

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WoodStoneProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesInterior DesignGermany
Cite: "Kreuzberghof Front House / Nidus" 19 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039754/kreuzberghof-front-house-nidus> ISSN 0719-8884

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