Staggered Cabin / Mork-Ulnes Architects

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South Lake Tahoe, United States
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Architects: Mork-Ulnes Architects
- Area: 110 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Joe Fletcher
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Manufacturers: Caesarstone, Quantum Windows & Doors, Sierra Pacific Windows
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- Category: Houses
- Design Team: Casper Mork Ulnes, Lexie Mork Ulnes, Colin Griffin
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Riva Engineering & Consulting
- General Contractor: Sierra Sustainable Builders
- City: South Lake Tahoe
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. Situated at an elevation of over 6000' (1800 m), Staggered Cabin deploys shed-roofed volumes to integrate onto a sloping site where South Lake Tahoe meets the foot of the mountains beyond.