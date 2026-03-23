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Staggered Cabin / Mork-Ulnes Architects

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Staggered Cabin / Mork-Ulnes Architects - Exterior PhotographyStaggered Cabin / Mork-Ulnes Architects - Exterior PhotographyStaggered Cabin / Mork-Ulnes Architects - Interior Photography, WoodStaggered Cabin / Mork-Ulnes Architects - Exterior PhotographyStaggered Cabin / Mork-Ulnes Architects - More Images+ 12

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
South Lake Tahoe, United States
  • Architects: Mork-Ulnes Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  110
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Joe Fletcher
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Caesarstone, Quantum Windows & Doors, Sierra Pacific Windows
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Casper Mork Ulnes, Lexie Mork Ulnes, Colin Griffin
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Riva Engineering & Consulting
  • General Contractor: Sierra Sustainable Builders
  • City: South Lake Tahoe
  • Country: United States
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Staggered Cabin / Mork-Ulnes Architects - Exterior Photography
© Joe Fletcher

Text description provided by the architects. Situated at an elevation of over 6000' (1800 m), Staggered Cabin deploys shed-roofed volumes to integrate onto a sloping site where South Lake Tahoe meets the foot of the mountains beyond.

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Cite: "Staggered Cabin / Mork-Ulnes Architects " 23 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039752/staggered-cabin-mork-ulnes-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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