Staggered Cabin / Mork-Ulnes Architects

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Houses • South Lake Tahoe, United States Architects: Mork-Ulnes Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 110 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Joe Fletcher

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Caesarstone , Quantum Windows & Doors , Sierra Pacific Windows

Category: Houses

Design Team: Casper Mork Ulnes, Lexie Mork Ulnes, Colin Griffin

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Riva Engineering & Consulting

General Contractor: Sierra Sustainable Builders

City: South Lake Tahoe

Country: United States

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Text description provided by the architects. Situated at an elevation of over 6000' (1800 m), Staggered Cabin deploys shed-roofed volumes to integrate onto a sloping site where South Lake Tahoe meets the foot of the mountains beyond.