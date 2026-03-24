Lane Cove House / Lachlan Seegers Architect

-
Architects: Lachlan Seegers Architect
-
Photographs:Rory Gardiner
More SpecsLess Specs
Text description provided by the architects. Located in Lane Cove, Sydney, this house draws deeply from the site's layered history and natural surrounds to create a home that feels both grounded and elevated within the rich natural landscape. Lane Cove's origins lie in agriculture, and post-indigenous occupation, these were further reinforced through a series of land grants that defined its now-familiar suburban subdivision patterns.