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Lane Cove House / Lachlan Seegers Architect

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Lane Cove House / Lachlan Seegers Architect - Image 2 of 20Lane Cove House / Lachlan Seegers Architect - Interior Photography, Wood, Glass, BeamLane Cove House / Lachlan Seegers Architect - Interior Photography, WoodLane Cove House / Lachlan Seegers Architect - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Glass, ChairLane Cove House / Lachlan Seegers Architect - More Images+ 15

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Lane Cove, Australia
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Lane Cove House / Lachlan Seegers Architect - Image 2 of 20
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Text description provided by the architects. Located in Lane Cove, Sydney, this house draws deeply from the site's layered history and natural surrounds to create a home that feels both grounded and elevated within the rich natural landscape. Lane Cove's origins lie in agriculture, and post-indigenous occupation, these were further reinforced through a series of land grants that defined its now-familiar suburban subdivision patterns.

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Cite: "Lane Cove House / Lachlan Seegers Architect" 24 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039748/lane-cove-house-lachlan-seegers-architect> ISSN 0719-8884

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