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Apartment Conversion into a Creative Studio / alchitekt

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Apartment Conversion into a Creative Studio / alchitekt - Interior Photography, Wood, ChairApartment Conversion into a Creative Studio / alchitekt - Image 3 of 28Apartment Conversion into a Creative Studio / alchitekt - Interior Photography, Kitchen, TableApartment Conversion into a Creative Studio / alchitekt - Interior Photography, Shelving, ChairApartment Conversion into a Creative Studio / alchitekt - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Refurbishment, Interior Design, Cowork Interiors
Bratislava, Slovakia
  • Architects: alchitekt
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  85
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Matej Hakár
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Apartment Conversion into a Creative Studio / alchitekt - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair
© Matej Hakár

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a former apartment, this project transforms a residential interior into a flexible creative studio for architectural practice and hands-on artistic production. The renovation honors the building's past while introducing a new spatial framework.

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alchitekt
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WoodConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentInterior DesignOffices InteriorsCowork InteriorsSlovakia

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WoodConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentInterior DesignOffices InteriorsCowork InteriorsSlovakia
Cite: "Apartment Conversion into a Creative Studio / alchitekt" 18 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039747/apartment-conversion-into-a-creative-studio-alchitekt> ISSN 0719-8884

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