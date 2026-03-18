Apartment Conversion into a Creative Studio / alchitekt

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Bratislava, Slovakia
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Architects: alchitekt
- Area: 85 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Matej Hakár
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- Category: Refurbishment, Interior Design, Cowork Interiors
- Lead Team: Andrea Lizáková
- Design Team: alchitekt
- City: Bratislava
- Country: Slovakia
Text description provided by the architects. Located in a former apartment, this project transforms a residential interior into a flexible creative studio for architectural practice and hands-on artistic production. The renovation honors the building's past while introducing a new spatial framework.