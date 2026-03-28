A Community Art Ecosystem in Practice / MINOR lab

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Project Background - As China's urban development gradually shifts from incremental construction to stock renewal, a new urban agenda has emerged: the reactivation of spatial value within existing community structures, transforming building stock into community assets of public significance. The project is located within a residential community completed in 2021. Through the transformation of three distinct spaces—the conversion of an ancillary building into a community art center, the renovation of an adjacent area into a community café, and the adaptation of a residential unit as an artist studio—a spatial network is established, linking public exhibition, social interaction, and individual creative practice.