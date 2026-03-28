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A Community Art Ecosystem in Practice / MINOR lab

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A Community Art Ecosystem in Practice / MINOR lab - Image 2 of 38A Community Art Ecosystem in Practice / MINOR lab - Interior Photography, Wood, Glass, ChairA Community Art Ecosystem in Practice / MINOR lab - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, GlassA Community Art Ecosystem in Practice / MINOR lab - Interior PhotographyA Community Art Ecosystem in Practice / MINOR lab - More Images+ 33

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Interior Design
Langfang, China
  • Architects: MINOR lab
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  533
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
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A Community Art Ecosystem in Practice / MINOR lab - Interior Photography, Wood, Glass, Chair
Courtesy of MINOR lab

Project Background - As China's urban development gradually shifts from incremental construction to stock renewal, a new urban agenda has emerged: the reactivation of spatial value within existing community structures, transforming building stock into community assets of public significance. The project is located within a residential community completed in 2021. Through the transformation of three distinct spaces—the conversion of an ancillary building into a community art center, the renovation of an adjacent area into a community café, and the adaptation of a residential unit as an artist studio—a spatial network is established, linking public exhibition, social interaction, and individual creative practice.

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Cite: "A Community Art Ecosystem in Practice / MINOR lab" 28 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039744/a-community-art-ecosystem-in-practice-minor-lab> ISSN 0719-8884

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Courtesy of MINOR lab

嘉都艺术中心、社区咖啡沙龙与艺术家工作室 / 即作建筑 MINOR lab

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