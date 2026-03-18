ST01 Flagship Seoul / Order Matter

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Seoul, South Korea
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Architects: Order Matter
- Area: 39 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Yongbaek Lee
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Manufacturers: Bagnara, ST01
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Lead Architects: Youseok Cho, Oliver Chiu
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- Category: Interior Design
- Design Team: Youseok Cho, Oliver Chiu
- City: Seoul
- Country: South Korea
Text description provided by the architects. The ST01 flagship store occupies the ground floor of a commercial building within a cluster of architectural material shops near Hakdong Station in Seoul. The term flagship refers not to size but to the place that most clearly represents a brand's identity and standards. Although only 39 m², the store embodies ST01's motto, Classic stone, nothing else, allowing stone to become the primary presence of the space.