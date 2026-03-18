ST01 Flagship Seoul / Order Matter

+ 12

Category: Interior Design

Design Team: Youseok Cho, Oliver Chiu

City: Seoul

Country: South Korea

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The ST01 flagship store occupies the ground floor of a commercial building within a cluster of architectural material shops near Hakdong Station in Seoul. The term flagship refers not to size but to the place that most clearly represents a brand's identity and standards. Although only 39 m², the store embodies ST01's motto, Classic stone, nothing else, allowing stone to become the primary presence of the space.