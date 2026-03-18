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ST01 Flagship Seoul / Order Matter

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ST01 Flagship Seoul / Order Matter - Image 2 of 17ST01 Flagship Seoul / Order Matter - Image 3 of 17ST01 Flagship Seoul / Order Matter - Interior PhotographyST01 Flagship Seoul / Order Matter - Image 5 of 17ST01 Flagship Seoul / Order Matter - More Images+ 12

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Interior Design
Seoul, South Korea
  • Architects: Order Matter
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  39
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Yongbaek Lee
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Bagnara, ST01
  • Lead Architects: Youseok Cho, Oliver Chiu
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ST01 Flagship Seoul / Order Matter - Image 2 of 17
© Yongbaek Lee

Text description provided by the architects. The ST01 flagship store occupies the ground floor of a commercial building within a cluster of architectural material shops near Hakdong Station in Seoul. The term flagship refers not to size but to the place that most clearly represents a brand's identity and standards. Although only 39 m², the store embodies ST01's motto, Classic stone, nothing else, allowing stone to become the primary presence of the space.

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Cite: "ST01 Flagship Seoul / Order Matter" 18 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039738/st01-flagship-seoul-order-matter> ISSN 0719-8884

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