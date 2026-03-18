Point Lonsdale House / Field Office Architecture

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Category: Houses

Project Team: Chris Barnes, Clara Murphy, India Mitchell

Builder: Clark Homes

Engineer: Tebbs Engineering

Landscape Architect: Bernadette Barker Landscape Design

Stylist: Jessica Lillico

City: Victoria

Country: Australia

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Text description provided by the architects. Located on a relatively restrained block in Point Lonsdale and sharing a boundary with the historic Ballara estate, the summer home of Australia's second Prime Minister, Alfred Deakin, this four-bedroom home by Field Office Architecture embraces a quiet kind of coastal modernism. Designed for a semi-retired couple as their 'forever' home, the project balances long-term functionality with a calm and enduring sense of place.