Point Lonsdale House / Field Office Architecture

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Architects: Field Office Architecture
- Area: 310 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Sean Fennessy
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Text description provided by the architects. Located on a relatively restrained block in Point Lonsdale and sharing a boundary with the historic Ballara estate, the summer home of Australia's second Prime Minister, Alfred Deakin, this four-bedroom home by Field Office Architecture embraces a quiet kind of coastal modernism. Designed for a semi-retired couple as their 'forever' home, the project balances long-term functionality with a calm and enduring sense of place.