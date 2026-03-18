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Point Lonsdale House / Field Office Architecture

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© Sean Fennessy

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  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Victoria, Australia
  • Category: Houses
  • Project Team: Chris Barnes, Clara Murphy, India Mitchell
  • Builder: Clark Homes
  • Engineer: Tebbs Engineering
  • Landscape Architect: Bernadette Barker Landscape Design
  • Stylist: Jessica Lillico
  • City: Victoria
  • Country: Australia
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Text description provided by the architects. Located on a relatively restrained block in Point Lonsdale and sharing a boundary with the historic Ballara estate, the summer home of Australia's second Prime Minister, Alfred Deakin, this four-bedroom home by Field Office Architecture embraces a quiet kind of coastal modernism. Designed for a semi-retired couple as their 'forever' home, the project balances long-term functionality with a calm and enduring sense of place.

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Cite: "Point Lonsdale House / Field Office Architecture" 18 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039719/point-lonsdale-house-field-office-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

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