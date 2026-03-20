Riverhouse / WORKac

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Category: Houses

Principals: Amale Andraos, Dan Wood

Project Architects: Kristina Dittrich, Matt Voss

Team: Reuben Cheeks, Din Din, Ryan Fagrie, Jenna Hussain, Madha Nawal,Smiley Scott, Rondela Spooner, Henry Wotowicz, Men Yushan

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Augeri Engineering

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Jordan Goldman, Zero Energy Design

General Contractor: Alan Hill, Eze Bongo R&R

City: Hopkinton

Country: United States

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Text description provided by the architects. In the wake of the pandemic — a moment that prompted many families to reconsider how and where they live — WORKac's Riverhouse offers a deeply personal interpretation of contemporary domestic architecture. Designed by the studio's founders, Amale Andraos and Dan Wood, for themselves and their two children, the house reflects a broader cultural shift toward smaller footprints, ecological responsibility, and a more deliberate relationship with place. At once a family home and a lived-in architectural experiment, Riverhouse balances environmental intelligence with spatial invention and an unmistakable sense of character.