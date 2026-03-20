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Riverhouse / WORKac

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Riverhouse / WORKac - Exterior Photography, WoodRiverhouse / WORKac - Exterior Photography, WoodRiverhouse / WORKac - Interior Photography, Table, Shelving, ChairRiverhouse / WORKac - Interior Photography, Living Room, Lighting, ChairRiverhouse / WORKac - More Images+ 12

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
Hopkinton, United States
  • Architects: WORKac
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3200 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Bruce Damonte
  • Category: Houses
  • Principals: Amale Andraos, Dan Wood
  • Project Architects: Kristina Dittrich, Matt Voss
  • Team: Reuben Cheeks, Din Din, Ryan Fagrie, Jenna Hussain, Madha Nawal,Smiley Scott, Rondela Spooner, Henry Wotowicz, Men Yushan
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Augeri Engineering
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Jordan Goldman, Zero Energy Design
  • General Contractor: Alan Hill, Eze Bongo R&R
  • City: Hopkinton
  • Country: United States
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Riverhouse / WORKac - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Bruce Damonte

Text description provided by the architects. In the wake of the pandemic — a moment that prompted many families to reconsider how and where they live — WORKac's Riverhouse offers a deeply personal interpretation of contemporary domestic architecture. Designed by the studio's founders, Amale Andraos and Dan Wood, for themselves and their two children, the house reflects a broader cultural shift toward smaller footprints, ecological responsibility, and a more deliberate relationship with place. At once a family home and a lived-in architectural experiment, Riverhouse balances environmental intelligence with spatial invention and an unmistakable sense of character.

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Cite: "Riverhouse / WORKac" 20 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039717/riverhouse-workac> ISSN 0719-8884

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