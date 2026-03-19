Monologue Café / SOSOKKI ANAC

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Gangwon-do, South Korea
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Architects: SOSOKKI ANAC
- Area: 455 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Seokgue Hong
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Manufacturers: Brick Land
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Lead Architects: Gi-tae Chung
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- Category: Coffee Shop
- Design Team: SOSOKKI ANAC
- Technical Team: WA20 Architects
- General Contractor: Starsis
- Landscape Architecture: Natural space
- Interior Design: SOSOKKIV ANAC
- City: Gangwon-do
- Country: South Korea
Text description provided by the architects. Monologue – A Walker in Time's Soliloquy originates from a speculative narrative imagining that the Earth has undergone a reset. The project begins with a simple question: if an ancient civilization once existed before this reset, and a monastery had been built within that forgotten world, what architectural form might it have taken?