Monologue Café / SOSOKKI ANAC

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Category: Coffee Shop

Design Team: SOSOKKI ANAC

Technical Team: WA20 Architects

General Contractor: Starsis

Landscape Architecture: Natural space

Interior Design: SOSOKKIV ANAC

City: Gangwon-do

Country: South Korea

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Text description provided by the architects. Monologue – A Walker in Time's Soliloquy originates from a speculative narrative imagining that the Earth has undergone a reset. The project begins with a simple question: if an ancient civilization once existed before this reset, and a monastery had been built within that forgotten world, what architectural form might it have taken?