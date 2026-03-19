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Monologue Café / SOSOKKI ANAC

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Monologue Café / SOSOKKI ANAC - Image 2 of 23Monologue Café / SOSOKKI ANAC - Interior Photography, BrickMonologue Café / SOSOKKI ANAC - Interior Photography, WoodMonologue Café / SOSOKKI ANAC - Image 5 of 23Monologue Café / SOSOKKI ANAC - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Coffee Shop
Gangwon-do, South Korea
  • Architects: SOSOKKI ANAC
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  455
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Seokgue Hong
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Brick Land
  • Lead Architects: Gi-tae Chung
  • Category: Coffee Shop
  • Design Team: SOSOKKI ANAC
  • Technical Team: WA20 Architects
  • General Contractor: Starsis
  • Landscape Architecture: Natural space
  • Interior Design: SOSOKKIV ANAC
  • City: Gangwon-do
  • Country: South Korea
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Monologue Café / SOSOKKI ANAC - Image 2 of 23
© Seokgue Hong

Text description provided by the architects. Monologue – A Walker in Time's Soliloquy originates from a speculative narrative imagining that the Earth has undergone a reset. The project begins with a simple question: if an ancient civilization once existed before this reset, and a monastery had been built within that forgotten world, what architectural form might it have taken?

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SOSOKKI ANAC
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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopSouth Korea
Cite: "Monologue Café / SOSOKKI ANAC" 19 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039707/monologue-cafe-sosokki-anac> ISSN 0719-8884

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