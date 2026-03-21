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Casa La Ladera / Estudio Diagonal

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Casa La Ladera / Estudio Diagonal - Interior Photography, Stairs, Wood, Door, HandrailCasa La Ladera / Estudio Diagonal - Exterior Photography, WoodCasa La Ladera / Estudio Diagonal - Image 4 of 21Casa La Ladera / Estudio Diagonal - Exterior Photography, WoodCasa La Ladera / Estudio Diagonal - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Houses
Puyehue, Chile
  • Architects: Estudio Diagonal
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  220
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  GRAPHISOFT, Sodimac, Volcan
  • Lead Architect: Sebastián Armijo Oyarzún
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Cortesía de Estudio Diagonal

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Ladera is located on a steep hillside facing Lake Puyehue in southern Chile, within a temperate rainforest of native hualle trees. We understand the site not as a difficulty to overcome, but as the condition that structures the project. The slope defines the volumetric strategy, the support system, and the programmatic organization.

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Estudio Diagonal
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Cite: "Casa La Ladera / Estudio Diagonal" [Casa La Ladera / Estudio Diagonal] 21 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039691/casa-la-ladera-estudio-diagonal> ISSN 0719-8884

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