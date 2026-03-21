Casa La Ladera / Estudio Diagonal

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Architects: Estudio Diagonal
- Area: 220 m²
- Year: 2021
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Manufacturers: GRAPHISOFT, Sodimac, Volcan
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Lead Architect: Sebastián Armijo Oyarzún
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Text description provided by the architects. Casa Ladera is located on a steep hillside facing Lake Puyehue in southern Chile, within a temperate rainforest of native hualle trees. We understand the site not as a difficulty to overcome, but as the condition that structures the project. The slope defines the volumetric strategy, the support system, and the programmatic organization.