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Three Service Pavilions of Guiwan Park / hang cheng studio

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Three Service Pavilions of Guiwan Park / hang cheng studio - Image 2 of 42Three Service Pavilions of Guiwan Park / hang cheng studio - Image 3 of 42Three Service Pavilions of Guiwan Park / hang cheng studio - Exterior PhotographyThree Service Pavilions of Guiwan Park / hang cheng studio - Image 5 of 42Three Service Pavilions of Guiwan Park / hang cheng studio - More Images+ 37

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Public Space, Park
Shenzhen, China
  • Category: Public Space, Park
  • Design Team: Yitong Guo, Miao Shangguan, Che Xiao
  • Clients: Shenzhen Qianhai Construction Investment Holding Group Co., Ltd.
  • City: Shenzhen
  • Country: China
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Three Service Pavilions of Guiwan Park / hang cheng studio - Exterior Photography
© Saihong Wang

Text description provided by the architects. This project is located within Guiwan Park in Qianhai New District, Shenzhen, comprising 3 of the park's 6 service buildings. The urban design of Qianhai New District originates from the winning Qianhai Water City masterplan by Field Operations in 2010. As the first water corridor park delivered under this masterplan, Guiwan Park stands as the core public open space of Qianhai. The hcs design team participated in the full landscape planning process of Guiwan Park, with deep involvement in the early site selection and functional positioning of the buildings, treating architecture as an organic component of the park's masterplan. The project took six years from initial strategy to completion, with the design evolving from form-first to function-driven, and finally to a moderately diversified approach. At its core, the project explores the interdependent and symbiotic relationship between architecture and landscape, embodying the essence of spatial practice through dynamic dialogue with the site context.

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Cite: "Three Service Pavilions of Guiwan Park / hang cheng studio" 20 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039685/three-service-pavilions-of-guiwan-park-hang-cheng-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Saihong Wang

深圳前海桂湾公园驿站三座 / 成行工作室

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