The Glasshouse Theater / Snøhetta

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Category: Performing Arts Center

Design Team: Snøhetta

City: Brisbane City

Country: Australia

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Text description provided by the architects. Queensland Performing Arts Centre's (QPAC) new Glasshouse Theater in South Bank is a sight to behold, defined by its rippling glass façade and its ambition to reframe how a major cultural building engages with the city. Designed by Blight Rayner Architecture in partnership with Snøhetta, the 1,500-seat venue makes QPAC the largest performing arts centre under one roof in the country and capable of presenting world-class ballet, dance, symphony, opera, theater, and musicals to the same standard. Blight Rayner and Snøhetta won the international design competition for the project in May 2019. The brief had allowed for the building to cantilever some six meters out on its two street frontages in order to fit the required size onto the site, over the preexisting Playhouse Green.