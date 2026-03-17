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The Glasshouse Theater / Snøhetta

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The Glasshouse Theater / Snøhetta - Exterior PhotographyThe Glasshouse Theater / Snøhetta - Interior Photography, GlassThe Glasshouse Theater / Snøhetta - Image 4 of 8The Glasshouse Theater / Snøhetta - Image 5 of 8The Glasshouse Theater / Snøhetta - More Images+ 3

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Performing Arts Center
Brisbane City, Australia
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The Glasshouse Theater / Snøhetta - Exterior Photography
© Christopher Frederick Jones

Text description provided by the architects. Queensland Performing Arts Centre's (QPAC) new Glasshouse Theater in South Bank is a sight to behold, defined by its rippling glass façade and its ambition to reframe how a major cultural building engages with the city. Designed by Blight Rayner Architecture in partnership with Snøhetta, the 1,500-seat venue makes QPAC the largest performing arts centre under one roof in the country and capable of presenting world-class ballet, dance, symphony, opera, theater, and musicals to the same standard. Blight Rayner and Snøhetta won the international design competition for the project in May 2019. The brief had allowed for the building to cantilever some six meters out on its two street frontages in order to fit the required size onto the site, over the preexisting Playhouse Green.

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Cite: "The Glasshouse Theater / Snøhetta" 17 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039673/the-glasshouse-theater-snohetta> ISSN 0719-8884

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