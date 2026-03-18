Copper House / Fabrication Studio

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Toronto, Canada
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Architects: Fabrication Studio
- Area: 60 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Alex Lesage
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Manufacturers: Santa & Cole, De la Espada, Formani, Ligne Roset
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Lead Architects: François Abbott
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- City: Toronto
- Country: Canada
Text description provided by the architects. A compact garden suite in Toronto's Sunnybrook Park area, Copper House is designed to allow an aging homeowner to remain in place while creating a second dwelling where her adult children can return independently.