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Copper House / Fabrication Studio

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Copper House / Fabrication Studio - Exterior Photography, WoodCopper House / Fabrication Studio - Image 3 of 24Copper House / Fabrication Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Lighting, Sofa, TableCopper House / Fabrication Studio - Exterior Photography, WoodCopper House / Fabrication Studio - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Residential Architecture, Houses
Toronto, Canada
  • Architects: Fabrication Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  60
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Alex Lesage
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Santa & Cole, De la Espada, Formani, Ligne Roset
  • Lead Architects: François Abbott
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Copper House / Fabrication Studio - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Alex Lesage

Text description provided by the architects. A compact garden suite in Toronto's Sunnybrook Park area, Copper House is designed to allow an aging homeowner to remain in place while creating a second dwelling where her adult children can return independently.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesCanada
Cite: "Copper House / Fabrication Studio" 18 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039664/copper-house-fabrication-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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