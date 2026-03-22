Gangnam q.d.c / Indiesalon

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Coffee Shop • Seoul, South Korea Architects: Indiesalon

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 31 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Lead Architects: Seok joon Jang

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Text description provided by the architects. Our recent project, 'q.d.c', reimagines a small café tucked within one of Gangnam's dense office clusters as a place of pause and reflection — a "second office" for those who move to the rhythm of work. The name takes inspiration from the medical abbreviation *qd*, meaning "once a day," here reinterpreted as Quick Daily Coffee — a ritual celebrating everyday productivity and calm.