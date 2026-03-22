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Gangnam q.d.c / Indiesalon

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Gangnam q.d.c / Indiesalon - Image 2 of 18Gangnam q.d.c / Indiesalon - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Glass, SteelGangnam q.d.c / Indiesalon - Interior Photography, StairsGangnam q.d.c / Indiesalon - Image 5 of 18Gangnam q.d.c / Indiesalon - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Coffee Shop
Seoul, South Korea
  • Architects: Indiesalon
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  31
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Lead Architects: Seok joon Jang
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Gangnam q.d.c / Indiesalon - Interior Photography, Glass
Courtesy of Indiesalon

Text description provided by the architects. Our recent project, 'q.d.c', reimagines a small café tucked within one of Gangnam's dense office clusters as a place of pause and reflection — a "second office" for those who move to the rhythm of work. The name takes inspiration from the medical abbreviation *qd*, meaning "once a day," here reinterpreted as Quick Daily Coffee — a ritual celebrating everyday productivity and calm.

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Indiesalon
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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopSouth Korea
Cite: "Gangnam q.d.c / Indiesalon" 22 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039661/gangnam-qdc-indiesalon> ISSN 0719-8884

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