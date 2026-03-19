"Echo of the ruins" Open-Air Museum of Sound and Memory / 1Y Architects

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Category: Pavilion

Lead Team: Fan Chang

Design Team: Liu Yangcheng, Liu Yan

Clients: Zhuzhou City Construction and Development Group Co.,Ltd. / Zhuzhou Qingsh Investment Group.,Ltd.

Engineering: Hunan Zhimou Planning Engineering Design Consulting Co.,Ltd.

Consultants: Hunan Guoxin Construction Group Co.,Ltd.

City: Zhuzhou

Country: China

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Text description provided by the architects. In February 2026, the "Echo of the ruins" Sound Museum was completed in Qingshuitan—this old industrial area which had lain silent for years. Free from the white cubes and glass display cases of traditional exhibition space. Instead, it is a structure that grows directly from the ruins. An open-air Museum built from every discarded brick and tile of the old factory buildings. It is an urban public space open to all, a place where people can enter, listen, and share their stories.