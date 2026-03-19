Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Pavilion
  4. China
  5. "Echo of the ruins" Open-Air Museum of Sound and Memory / 1Y Architects

"Echo of the ruins" Open-Air Museum of Sound and Memory / 1Y Architects

Save

"Echo of the ruins" Open-Air Museum of Sound and Memory / 1Y Architects - Image 2 of 26"Echo of the ruins" Open-Air Museum of Sound and Memory / 1Y Architects - Exterior Photography"Echo of the ruins" Open-Air Museum of Sound and Memory / 1Y Architects - Image 4 of 26"Echo of the ruins" Open-Air Museum of Sound and Memory / 1Y Architects - Image 5 of 26Echo of the ruins Open-Air Museum of Sound and Memory / 1Y Architects - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Pavilion
Zhuzhou, China
  • Architects: 1Y Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  380
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Yifan Chen
  • Category: Pavilion
  • Lead Team: Fan Chang
  • Design Team: Liu Yangcheng, Liu Yan
  • Clients: Zhuzhou City Construction and Development Group Co.,Ltd. / Zhuzhou Qingsh Investment Group.,Ltd.
  • Engineering: Hunan Zhimou Planning Engineering Design Consulting Co.,Ltd.
  • Consultants: Hunan Guoxin Construction Group Co.,Ltd.
  • City: Zhuzhou
  • Country: China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
"Echo of the ruins" Open-Air Museum of Sound and Memory / 1Y Architects - Exterior Photography
© Yifan Chen

Text description provided by the architects. In February 2026, the "Echo of the ruins" Sound Museum was completed in Qingshuitan—this old industrial area which had lain silent for years. Free from the white cubes and glass display cases of traditional exhibition space. Instead, it is a structure that grows directly from the ruins. An open-air Museum built from every discarded brick and tile of the old factory buildings. It is an urban public space open to all, a place where people can enter, listen, and share their stories.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
1Y Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitPavilionChina
Cite: ""Echo of the ruins" Open-Air Museum of Sound and Memory / 1Y Architects" 19 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039649/echo-of-the-ruins-open-air-museum-of-sound-and-memory-1y-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Yifan Chen

“废土 · 回声” 声音博物馆 / 壹外建筑

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags