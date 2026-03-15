ASA Sandra and Albano Studio / 23 SUL

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Cultural Architecture, Offices • São Paulo, Brazil Architects: 23 Sul

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 210 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Marmoraria Lagonegro , Militão Serralheria , ND Marcenaria , Starbek

Lead Architects: Gabriel Manzi, Ivo Magaldi, Luiz Florence, Moreno Zaidan Garcia, Tiago Oakley

Category: Cultural Architecture, Offices

Project Team: Larissa Napoli, Victoria Hassuani, Carolina Cukier, Felipe Gripa

Landscape Architecture: Klara Kaiser & Koiti Mori

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: MR2 Engenharia

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: 23 Sul

General Construction: Raildo Ribeiro da Rocha

City: São Paulo

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. The artist couple decided to build this studio to house their various workspaces and, at the same time, serve as a social gathering space.