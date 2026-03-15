ASA Sandra and Albano Studio / 23 SUL

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São Paulo, Brazil
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- Category: Cultural Architecture, Offices
- Project Team: Larissa Napoli, Victoria Hassuani, Carolina Cukier, Felipe Gripa
- Landscape Architecture: Klara Kaiser & Koiti Mori
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: MR2 Engenharia
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: 23 Sul
- General Construction: Raildo Ribeiro da Rocha
- City: São Paulo
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. The artist couple decided to build this studio to house their various workspaces and, at the same time, serve as a social gathering space.