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ASA Sandra and Albano Studio / 23 SUL

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ASA Sandra and Albano Studio / 23 SUL - Exterior Photography, BalconyASA Sandra and Albano Studio / 23 SUL - Interior Photography, GlassASA Sandra and Albano Studio / 23 SUL - Image 18 of 37ASA Sandra and Albano Studio / 23 SUL - Image 5 of 37ASA Sandra and Albano Studio / 23 SUL - More Images+ 32

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Cultural Architecture, Offices
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: 23 Sul
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  210
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Marmoraria Lagonegro, Militão Serralheria, ND Marcenaria, Starbek
  • Lead Architects: Gabriel Manzi, Ivo Magaldi, Luiz Florence, Moreno Zaidan Garcia, Tiago Oakley
  • Project Team: Larissa Napoli, Victoria Hassuani, Carolina Cukier, Felipe Gripa
  • Landscape Architecture: Klara Kaiser & Koiti Mori
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: MR2 Engenharia
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: 23 Sul
  • General Construction: Raildo Ribeiro da Rocha
  • City: São Paulo
  • Country: Brazil
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ASA Sandra and Albano Studio / 23 SUL - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Pedro Kok

Text description provided by the architects. The artist couple decided to build this studio to house their various workspaces and, at the same time, serve as a social gathering space.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureOfficesBrazil
Cite: "ASA Sandra and Albano Studio / 23 SUL" [ASA Atelie Sandra e Albano / 23 SUL] 15 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039634/asa-sandra-and-albano-studio-23-sul> ISSN 0719-8884

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