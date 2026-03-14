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Casa Branca / NEBR arquitetura

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Casa Branca / NEBR arquitetura - Exterior PhotographyCasa Branca / NEBR arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, ChairCasa Branca / NEBR arquitetura - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Lighting, BedCasa Branca / NEBR arquitetura - Image 5 of 34Casa Branca / NEBR arquitetura - More Images+ 29

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Residential Architecture, Houses
Paudalho, Brazil
  • Architects: NEBR arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  150
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Alcoa, Celite, Lanxess Bayferrox, Leão Metais, Norvidro, Seves Glass Block, Tigre, Tintas Coral
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Casa Branca / NEBR arquitetura - Exterior Photography
© Felipe Petrovsky

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled between the sea and the hinterland, Pernambuco’s Zona da Mata region is characterized by a humid tropical climate and the dense vegetation of the Atlantic Forest. Built upon this fertile soil, the architecture emerges from a poetic contrast, rejecting formulas and asserting that the Northeast reveals new nuances—without boundaries, limits, or constraints. This linguistic diversity resonates with inventiveness and respect for tradition, a dialectic that defies predictability but establishes new paradigms.

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Cite: "Casa Branca / NEBR arquitetura" [Casa Branca / NEBR arquitetura] 14 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039633/casa-branca-nebr-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

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