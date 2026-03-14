Casa Branca / NEBR arquitetura

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Residential Architecture, Houses • Paudalho, Brazil Architects: NEBR arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 150 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2026

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Alcoa , Celite , Lanxess Bayferrox , Leão Metais , Norvidro , Seves Glass Block , Tigre , Tintas Coral

Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Architect: Edson Muniz

Project Team: Rita de Cássia

Interior Design: NEBR arquitetura

Landscape Architecture: Milena Laís

Engineering: José Ferreira

Construction: Edivaldo Cabeludo

Construction Management And Coordination: NEBR arquitetura

City: Paudalho

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. Nestled between the sea and the hinterland, Pernambuco’s Zona da Mata region is characterized by a humid tropical climate and the dense vegetation of the Atlantic Forest. Built upon this fertile soil, the architecture emerges from a poetic contrast, rejecting formulas and asserting that the Northeast reveals new nuances—without boundaries, limits, or constraints. This linguistic diversity resonates with inventiveness and respect for tradition, a dialectic that defies predictability but establishes new paradigms.