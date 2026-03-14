Casa Branca / NEBR arquitetura

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Paudalho, Brazil
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Architects: NEBR arquitetura
- Area: 150 m²
- Year: 2026
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Manufacturers: Alcoa, Celite, Lanxess Bayferrox, Leão Metais, Norvidro, Seves Glass Block, Tigre, Tintas Coral
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Architect: Edson Muniz
- Project Team: Rita de Cássia
- Interior Design: NEBR arquitetura
- Landscape Architecture: Milena Laís
- Engineering: José Ferreira
- Construction: Edivaldo Cabeludo
- Construction Management And Coordination: NEBR arquitetura
- City: Paudalho
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Nestled between the sea and the hinterland, Pernambuco’s Zona da Mata region is characterized by a humid tropical climate and the dense vegetation of the Atlantic Forest. Built upon this fertile soil, the architecture emerges from a poetic contrast, rejecting formulas and asserting that the Northeast reveals new nuances—without boundaries, limits, or constraints. This linguistic diversity resonates with inventiveness and respect for tradition, a dialectic that defies predictability but establishes new paradigms.