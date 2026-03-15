SUBARU Innovation Hub / Nikken Sekkei

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Category: Industrial Architecture, Office Buildings

Lead Team: Nikken Sekkei Ltd

General Contractor: Shimizu Corporation

Client: Subaru Corporation

City: Ota

Country: Japan

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Toward activities centered on "things" – This is a new research and development facility of automaker SUBARU's main plant. SUBARU is a pioneer of technologies and systems known to everyone today, and its unique manufacturing approach and obsessive attention to detail have cultivated a loyal fan base. However, recent increases in workloads have led to organizational and operational "silos," creating challenges with respect to sharing tacit knowledge and fostering a more collaborative mindset. Additionally, designers had limited opportunities to interact with actual "things" or users, making it difficult to get external information and inspiration.