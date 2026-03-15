Reach Hospital Lounge / Sherpa

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Hospital, Interior Design • Daejeon, South Korea Architects: Sherpa

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 83 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Lead Architects: Shin Yeon Ho, Mo Byeong Guk

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Text description provided by the architects. The lounge at Rich Oriental Hospital is a space where patients reside. Many patients in hospital rooms share a common space with others, limiting their time and movement. We aimed to convey a sense of visual pleasure and liberation through spatial transitions that relieve the frustration patients may feel in their hospital rooms.