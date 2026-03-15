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Reach Hospital Lounge / Sherpa

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Reach Hospital Lounge / Sherpa - Image 2 of 10 Reach Hospital Lounge / Sherpa - Image 3 of 10 Reach Hospital Lounge / Sherpa - Image 4 of 10 Reach Hospital Lounge / Sherpa - Image 5 of 10 Reach Hospital Lounge / Sherpa - More Images+ 5

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Hospital, Interior Design
Daejeon, South Korea
  • Architects: Sherpa
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  83
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Lead Architects: Shin Yeon Ho, Mo Byeong Guk
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Reach Hospital Lounge / Sherpa - Image 2 of 10
Courtesy of SHERPA

Text description provided by the architects. The lounge at Rich Oriental Hospital is a space where patients reside. Many patients in hospital rooms share a common space with others, limiting their time and movement. We aimed to convey a sense of visual pleasure and liberation through spatial transitions that relieve the frustration patients may feel in their hospital rooms.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureHealthcarehospitalInterior DesignSouth Korea
Cite: " Reach Hospital Lounge / Sherpa" 15 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039621/reach-hospital-lounge-sherpa> ISSN 0719-8884

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