Reach Hospital Lounge / Sherpa

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Daejeon, South Korea
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- Category: Hospital, Interior Design
- Lead Team: Shin Yeon Ho
- Design Team: Park Young Min
- City: Daejeon
- Country: South Korea
Text description provided by the architects. The lounge at Rich Oriental Hospital is a space where patients reside. Many patients in hospital rooms share a common space with others, limiting their time and movement. We aimed to convey a sense of visual pleasure and liberation through spatial transitions that relieve the frustration patients may feel in their hospital rooms.