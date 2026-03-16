Path Envelope in Maebashi / HAGISO

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Houses • Maebashi, Japan Architects: HAGISO

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 103 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Tomoyuki Kusunose

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Flos

Lead Architects: Mitsuyoshi Miyazaki

Category: Houses

Lead Team: Mitsuyoshi Miyazaki

Design Team: Keito Kubota

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Ryotaro Sakata Structural Engineers

General Contractor: Yasumatsu Takken

City: Maebashi

Country: Japan

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An envelope embracing the city and a family – This residence explores the theme of reconciling family time with architectural time. Situated in a residential neighborhood near Maebashi Station, it envelops the life of a family of seven—a couple and their five children. Featuring curved exterior walls that encircle a central courtyard to shield against the dry winds characteristic of northern Kanto, the design places an ample, gymnasium-like space called the "Arena" within this enclosure. This configuration generously accommodates the family's changing needs while embracing the light and breezes of each season. The house is conceived not merely as a "machine for living," but as an envelope that softly cradles the time spent by the family and the community. (Mitsuyoshi Miyazaki / HAGISO)