Path Envelope in Maebashi / HAGISO

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Architects: HAGISO
- Area: 103 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Tomoyuki Kusunose
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Manufacturers: Flos
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Lead Architects: Mitsuyoshi Miyazaki
An envelope embracing the city and a family – This residence explores the theme of reconciling family time with architectural time. Situated in a residential neighborhood near Maebashi Station, it envelops the life of a family of seven—a couple and their five children. Featuring curved exterior walls that encircle a central courtyard to shield against the dry winds characteristic of northern Kanto, the design places an ample, gymnasium-like space called the "Arena" within this enclosure. This configuration generously accommodates the family's changing needs while embracing the light and breezes of each season. The house is conceived not merely as a "machine for living," but as an envelope that softly cradles the time spent by the family and the community. (Mitsuyoshi Miyazaki / HAGISO)