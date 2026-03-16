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Path Envelope in Maebashi / HAGISO

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Path Envelope in Maebashi / HAGISO - Interior Photography, Wood, LightingPath Envelope in Maebashi / HAGISO - Image 3 of 24Path Envelope in Maebashi / HAGISO - Exterior PhotographyPath Envelope in Maebashi / HAGISO - Exterior Photography, ConcretePath Envelope in Maebashi / HAGISO - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Maebashi, Japan
  • Architects: HAGISO
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  103
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Tomoyuki Kusunose
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Flos
  • Lead Architects: Mitsuyoshi Miyazaki
  • Category: Houses
  • Lead Team: Mitsuyoshi Miyazaki
  • Design Team: Keito Kubota
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Ryotaro Sakata Structural Engineers
  • General Contractor: Yasumatsu Takken
  • City: Maebashi
  • Country: Japan
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Path Envelope in Maebashi / HAGISO - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting
© Tomoyuki Kusunose

An envelope embracing the city and a family – This residence explores the theme of reconciling family time with architectural time. Situated in a residential neighborhood near Maebashi Station, it envelops the life of a family of seven—a couple and their five children. Featuring curved exterior walls that encircle a central courtyard to shield against the dry winds characteristic of northern Kanto, the design places an ample, gymnasium-like space called the "Arena" within this enclosure. This configuration generously accommodates the family's changing needs while embracing the light and breezes of each season. The house is conceived not merely as a "machine for living," but as an envelope that softly cradles the time spent by the family and the community. (Mitsuyoshi Miyazaki / HAGISO)

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Cite: "Path Envelope in Maebashi / HAGISO" 16 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039618/path-envelope-in-maebashi-hagiso> ISSN 0719-8884

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