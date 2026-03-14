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Nafas-e-No (New Breath) Clinic / Event office

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Nafas-e-No (New Breath) Clinic / Event office - Image 2 of 19Nafas-e-No (New Breath) Clinic / Event office - Image 3 of 19Nafas-e-No (New Breath) Clinic / Event office - Image 12 of 19Nafas-e-No (New Breath) Clinic / Event office - Image 5 of 19Nafas-e-No (New Breath) Clinic / Event office - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Clinic, Adaptive Reuse
Babol, Iran
  • Architects: Event office
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Azarakhsh Break, Shouder, Tabriz Tile Group
  • Lead Architects: Meysam Hatami
  • Lead Team: Meysam Hatami
  • Design Team: Amirhossein Alaeiyan, Pardis Ghasempour, Ali Fouladiestarabadi
  • City: Babol
  • Country: Iran
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© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh

Text description provided by the architects. Nafas-e-No (New Breath) is a project located in the heart of Babol — a transformation of an old traditional house into a contemporary psychotherapy clinic. The design approach merges local architectural identity with a modern functional program. The preserved brick façade, alongside a minimal interior palette of white surfaces and soft green details, creates a calm, neutral, and bright atmosphere—supporting focus, dialogue, and psychological healing.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureHealthcareclinicRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseIran
Cite: "Nafas-e-No (New Breath) Clinic / Event office" 14 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039615/nafas-e-no-new-breath-clinic-event-office> ISSN 0719-8884

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