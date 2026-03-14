Nafas-e-No (New Breath) Clinic / Event office

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Category: Clinic, Adaptive Reuse

Lead Team: Meysam Hatami

Design Team: Amirhossein Alaeiyan, Pardis Ghasempour, Ali Fouladiestarabadi

City: Babol

Country: Iran

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Text description provided by the architects. Nafas-e-No (New Breath) is a project located in the heart of Babol — a transformation of an old traditional house into a contemporary psychotherapy clinic. The design approach merges local architectural identity with a modern functional program. The preserved brick façade, alongside a minimal interior palette of white surfaces and soft green details, creates a calm, neutral, and bright atmosphere—supporting focus, dialogue, and psychological healing.