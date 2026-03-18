Repeat Wellness Club / MEAN* (Middle East Architecture Network)

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Barcelona, Spain
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Architects: MEAN* (Middle East Architecture Network)
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Salva Lopez
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Architect of Record: AK Studio
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- Category: Adaptive Reuse, Wellness Interiors
- Concept And Design Architect: MEAN* Middle East Architecture Network
- Client And Initiative: Repeat (ON Repeat), Mehrazin Davanipour and Niloufar Hosseinipour
- Main Contractor: Arqfai
- Mep Engineering: Metrico
- Lighting Design: Leika Light
- Brand Identity And Signage Design: A4 Design House
- Custom Joinery: Benoît Duchesne
- City: Barcelona
- Country: Spain
Text description provided by the architects. Occupying a former ground-floor commercial unit, the existing interior carried the accumulated traces of successive tenants, including uneven walls, residual structures, and fragmented layouts. Local planning regulations required the exterior facade to remain untouched, concentrating all architectural intervention within the historic envelope. Within these constraints, the project operates as an architectural rehabilitation, transforming a deep and irregular interior into a continuous spatial sequence.