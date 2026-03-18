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Repeat Wellness Club / MEAN* (Middle East Architecture Network)

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Repeat Wellness Club / MEAN* (Middle East Architecture Network) - Image 2 of 36Repeat Wellness Club / MEAN* (Middle East Architecture Network) - Image 3 of 36Repeat Wellness Club / MEAN* (Middle East Architecture Network) - Image 4 of 36Repeat Wellness Club / MEAN* (Middle East Architecture Network) - Exterior PhotographyRepeat Wellness Club / MEAN* (Middle East Architecture Network) - More Images+ 31

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Adaptive Reuse, Wellness Interiors
Barcelona, Spain
  • Concept And Design Architect: MEAN* Middle East Architecture Network
  • Client And Initiative: Repeat (ON Repeat), Mehrazin Davanipour and Niloufar Hosseinipour
  • Main Contractor: Arqfai
  • Mep Engineering: Metrico
  • Lighting Design: Leika Light
  • Brand Identity And Signage Design: A4 Design House
  • Custom Joinery: Benoît Duchesne
  • City: Barcelona
  • Country: Spain
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Repeat Wellness Club / MEAN* (Middle East Architecture Network) - Image 6 of 36
© Salva Lopez

Text description provided by the architects. Occupying a former ground-floor commercial unit, the existing interior carried the accumulated traces of successive tenants, including uneven walls, residual structures, and fragmented layouts. Local planning regulations required the exterior facade to remain untouched, concentrating all architectural intervention within the historic envelope. Within these constraints, the project operates as an architectural rehabilitation, transforming a deep and irregular interior into a continuous spatial sequence.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsWellness InteriorsSpain
Cite: "Repeat Wellness Club / MEAN* (Middle East Architecture Network)" 18 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039611/repeat-wellness-club-mean-star-middle-east-architecture-network> ISSN 0719-8884

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