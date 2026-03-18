Repeat Wellness Club / MEAN* (Middle East Architecture Network)

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Category: Adaptive Reuse, Wellness Interiors

Concept And Design Architect: MEAN* Middle East Architecture Network

Client And Initiative: Repeat (ON Repeat), Mehrazin Davanipour and Niloufar Hosseinipour

Main Contractor: Arqfai

Mep Engineering: Metrico

Lighting Design: Leika Light

Brand Identity And Signage Design: A4 Design House

Custom Joinery: Benoît Duchesne

City: Barcelona

Country: Spain

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Text description provided by the architects. Occupying a former ground-floor commercial unit, the existing interior carried the accumulated traces of successive tenants, including uneven walls, residual structures, and fragmented layouts. Local planning regulations required the exterior facade to remain untouched, concentrating all architectural intervention within the historic envelope. Within these constraints, the project operates as an architectural rehabilitation, transforming a deep and irregular interior into a continuous spatial sequence.