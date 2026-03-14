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Spring Patio / amass

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Spring Patio / amass - Exterior PhotographySpring Patio / amass - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair, Table, GlassSpring Patio / amass - Interior Photography, ShelvingSpring Patio / amass - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Chair, GlassSpring Patio / amass - More Images+ 29

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Restaurant & Bar Interiors
Chengdu, China
  • Architects: amass
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  410
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Xinxin Guo
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  NL 能亮现代手工砖
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Spring Patio / amass - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Shelving
© Xinxin Guo

Text description provided by the architects. Located within the renovated commercial complex Temple Lane in Chengdu, Spring Patio is a Yunnan restaurant and bar designed by amass. The project explores how new spatial elements can grow lightly beneath the preserved structural framework of an existing building. The design strategy focuses on retaining and revealing the original structure. Exposed brick, concrete and structural elements remain visible, while the interior intervention is conceived as a light layer—almost like a sketch drawn over the existing architecture. Contemporary functions are inserted with restraint, and readily available industrial materials are widely used to establish a dialogue between new and existing elements.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsRestaurant & Bar InteriorsChina
Cite: "Spring Patio / amass" 14 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039607/spring-patio-amass> ISSN 0719-8884

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