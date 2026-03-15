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Twin Pavilions / Atelier LuxNox + Found Projects

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Twin Pavilions / Atelier LuxNox + Found Projects - Exterior PhotographyTwin Pavilions / Atelier LuxNox + Found Projects - Exterior PhotographyTwin Pavilions / Atelier LuxNox + Found Projects - Image 4 of 25Twin Pavilions / Atelier LuxNox + Found Projects - Image 5 of 25Twin Pavilions / Atelier LuxNox + Found Projects - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Landscape Architecture, Pavilion
Ningbo, China
  • Design Team: LI Xinhao, KAN Tianyu, CHEN Weilun (Atelier LuxNox), ZHANG Miaojie, Veronica SMITH (Found Projects)
  • Local Design Institute: Zhejiang Huazhi Design Institute
  • Construction: WANG Xuegang
  • Special Acknowledgement: Peinan REN
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: ELA Lighting
  • Competition Organizer: Shanghai OneTenth Culture and Art Co., Ltd.
  • City: Ningbo
  • Country: China
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Twin Pavilions / Atelier LuxNox + Found Projects - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of Atelier LuxNox

Text description provided by the architects. A pair of steel-structured pavilions located in a valley overlooking the ocean in Ningbo, Zhejiang, China. The brief called for the revitalization and expansion of an underutilized viewing deck. Responding to both programmatic needs and the existing typology, the design deconstructs the original gable-roof form into two distinct single-pitch volumes.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsLandscape ArchitectureCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitPavilionChina
Cite: "Twin Pavilions / Atelier LuxNox + Found Projects" 15 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039602/twin-pavilions-atelier-luxnox-plus-found-projects> ISSN 0719-8884

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