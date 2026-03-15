Twin Pavilions / Atelier LuxNox + Found Projects

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Category: Landscape Architecture, Pavilion

Design Team: LI Xinhao, KAN Tianyu, CHEN Weilun (Atelier LuxNox), ZHANG Miaojie, Veronica SMITH (Found Projects)

Local Design Institute: Zhejiang Huazhi Design Institute

Construction: WANG Xuegang

Special Acknowledgement: Peinan REN

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: ELA Lighting

Competition Organizer: Shanghai OneTenth Culture and Art Co., Ltd.

City: Ningbo

Country: China

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Text description provided by the architects. A pair of steel-structured pavilions located in a valley overlooking the ocean in Ningbo, Zhejiang, China. The brief called for the revitalization and expansion of an underutilized viewing deck. Responding to both programmatic needs and the existing typology, the design deconstructs the original gable-roof form into two distinct single-pitch volumes.