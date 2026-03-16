Gooder Store / studio pheasant

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Architects: studio pheasant
- Area: 1500 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Aylul Studio
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Manufacturers: Ferm Living, 41 zero 42, Audo, HAY, Herman Miller
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Lead Architects: Talar Bardakjian
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- Category: Retail Interiors
- City: Dubai
- Country: United Arab Emirates
Text description provided by the architects. Located in Dubai's Alserkal Avenue, Gooder reimagines the traditional skatepark as a multifunctional cultural hub where skateboarding, retail, food, and workspaces coexist under one roof. The client sought a space that could bring skaters and non-skaters together, fostering community interaction while contributing to the city's creative culture, with the challenge of transforming a specialized sports facility into a flexible social environment.