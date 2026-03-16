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Gooder Store / studio pheasant

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Gooder Store / studio pheasant - Image 2 of 31Gooder Store / studio pheasant - Image 3 of 31Gooder Store / studio pheasant - Interior Photography, WoodGooder Store / studio pheasant - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Table, ChairGooder Store / studio pheasant - More Images+ 26

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Retail Interiors
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  • Architects: studio pheasant
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Aylul Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Ferm Living, 41 zero 42, Audo, HAY, Herman Miller
  • Lead Architects: Talar Bardakjian
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Gooder Store / studio pheasant - Image 3 of 31
© Aylul Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Dubai's Alserkal Avenue, Gooder reimagines the traditional skatepark as a multifunctional cultural hub where skateboarding, retail, food, and workspaces coexist under one roof. The client sought a space that could bring skaters and non-skaters together, fostering community interaction while contributing to the city's creative culture, with the challenge of transforming a specialized sports facility into a flexible social environment.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignRetail InteriorsUnited Arab Emirates
Cite: "Gooder Store / studio pheasant" 16 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039588/gooder-store-studio-pheasant> ISSN 0719-8884

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