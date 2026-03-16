Gooder Store / studio pheasant

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Text description provided by the architects. Located in Dubai's Alserkal Avenue, Gooder reimagines the traditional skatepark as a multifunctional cultural hub where skateboarding, retail, food, and workspaces coexist under one roof. The client sought a space that could bring skaters and non-skaters together, fostering community interaction while contributing to the city's creative culture, with the challenge of transforming a specialized sports facility into a flexible social environment.