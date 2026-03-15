Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Italy
  5. Casa NP Renovation / Tésa architetture

Casa NP Renovation / Tésa architetture

Save

Casa NP Renovation / Tésa architetture - Exterior Photography, DoorCasa NP Renovation / Tésa architetture - Interior Photography, Stairs, BeamCasa NP Renovation / Tésa architetture - Image 4 of 27Casa NP Renovation / Tésa architetture - Image 5 of 27Casa NP Renovation / Tésa architetture - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses, Adaptive Reuse
Carpi, Italy
  • Designers: Federico Sforzi, Riccardo Stermieri
  • General Contractor: Casaz
  • City: Carpi
  • Country: Italy
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Casa NP Renovation / Tésa architetture - Exterior Photography, Door
© Riccardo Sforzi

Text description provided by the architects. Casa NP is the renovation of an abandoned barn, part of the original nucleus of an old agricultural company founded at the beginning of the last century, located south of Carpi along the road towards Modena. The project, started in 2022 and completed at the beginning of 2026, transforms rural architecture into a contemporary habitable space without losing its original character.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Tésa architetture
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseItaly

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseItaly
Cite: "Casa NP Renovation / Tésa architetture" 15 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039557/casa-np-tesa-architetture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags