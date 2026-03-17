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Petti Restaurant / Wallmakers

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  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Restaurant
Tamil Nadu, India
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© Studio IKSHA

Text description provided by the architects. Tuticorin, a port city, has been the center of maritime trade for the last 2000 years. The sheer number of shipping containers discarded in the city made us combine two materials that are usually not combined: steel and mud.

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Wallmakers
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GlassSteelConcrete

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Cite: "Petti Restaurant / Wallmakers" 17 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039545/petti-restaurant-wallmakers> ISSN 0719-8884

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