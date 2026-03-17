Petti Restaurant / Wallmakers

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Tamil Nadu, India
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Architects: Wallmakers
- Area: 4720 ft²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Studio IKSHA
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Manufacturers: Jaguar, PERSA GLASS
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Lead Architects: Vinu Daniel, Oshin Mariam Varughese
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- Category: Restaurant
- Junior Architect: Rajesh Khanna
- Fabrication: J. K. Engineering
- City: Tamil Nadu
- Country: India
Text description provided by the architects. Tuticorin, a port city, has been the center of maritime trade for the last 2000 years. The sheer number of shipping containers discarded in the city made us combine two materials that are usually not combined: steel and mud.