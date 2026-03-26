El Born Loft / Roman Izquierdo Bouldstridge

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Barcelona, Spain
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Architects: Roman Izquierdo Bouldstridge
- Area: 85 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:José Hevia
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Manufacturers: JUNG, Santa & Cole, Finsa, Mapei, Marset, Roca, Simon James Design, VitrA
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Lead Architects: Roman Izquierdo Bouldstridge
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- Category: Adaptive Reuse, Apartment Interiors
- General Contractor: Houses Barcelona
- City: Barcelona
- Country: Spain
Text description provided by the architects. The conversion of an old commercial space into a dwelling, located in the Barcelona district of El Born, is conceived as an exploration of the void. The project aligns with the spatial conception developed by the master Lao-Tse: