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El Born Loft / Roman Izquierdo Bouldstridge

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El Born Loft / Roman Izquierdo Bouldstridge - Interior Photography, WoodEl Born Loft / Roman Izquierdo Bouldstridge - Image 3 of 21El Born Loft / Roman Izquierdo Bouldstridge - Interior Photography, KitchenEl Born Loft / Roman Izquierdo Bouldstridge - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, BedEl Born Loft / Roman Izquierdo Bouldstridge - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Adaptive Reuse, Apartment Interiors
Barcelona, Spain
  • Architects: Roman Izquierdo Bouldstridge
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  85
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:José Hevia
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  JUNG, Santa & Cole, Finsa, Mapei, Marset, Roca, Simon James Design, VitrA
  • Lead Architects: Roman Izquierdo Bouldstridge
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El Born Loft / Roman Izquierdo Bouldstridge - Image 3 of 21
© José Hevia

Text description provided by the architects. The conversion of an old commercial space into a dwelling, located in the Barcelona district of El Born, is conceived as an exploration of the void. The project aligns with the spatial conception developed by the master Lao-Tse:

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Roman Izquierdo Bouldstridge
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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsSpain
Cite: "El Born Loft / Roman Izquierdo Bouldstridge" 26 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039541/el-born-loft-roman-izquierdo-bouldstridge> ISSN 0719-8884

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