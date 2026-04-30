Trommel Apartment / PLNLstudio

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Amsterdam, The Netherlands
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Architects: PLNLstudio
- Area: 60 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Riccardo de Vecchi
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Manufacturers: Forbo Flooring Systems, Efapel, Winckelmans
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- Category: Interior Design, Apartment Interiors
- Office Lead Architects: Magda Sakowicz
- Design Team: PLNLstudio
- City: Amsterdam
- Country: The Netherlands
Text description provided by the architects. Trommel project is a 60sqm interior tuned to tank geometry - raw concrete, custom joinery and translucent screens that redistribute daylight across the compact plan.