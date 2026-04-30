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Trommel Apartment / PLNLstudio

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Trommel Apartment / PLNLstudio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, Lighting, ChairTrommel Apartment / PLNLstudio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, CountertopTrommel Apartment / PLNLstudio - Image 4 of 23Trommel Apartment / PLNLstudio - Interior Photography, Wood, Shelving, ChairTrommel Apartment / PLNLstudio - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Interior Design, Apartment Interiors
Amsterdam, The Netherlands
  • Architects: PLNLstudio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  60
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Riccardo de Vecchi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Forbo Flooring Systems, Efapel, Winckelmans
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Trommel Apartment / PLNLstudio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, Lighting, Chair
© Riccardo de Vecchi

Text description provided by the architects. Trommel project is a 60sqm interior tuned to tank geometry - raw concrete, custom joinery and translucent screens that redistribute daylight across the compact plan.

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PLNLstudio
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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsThe Netherlands
Cite: "Trommel Apartment / PLNLstudio" 30 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039531/trommel-apartment-plnlstudio> ISSN 0719-8884

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