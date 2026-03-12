Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Pavilion
  4. United States
  5. L’Ile Folie / MARC FORNES + THEVERYMANY

L’Ile Folie / MARC FORNES + THEVERYMANY

Save

L’Ile Folie / MARC FORNES + THEVERYMANY - Image 2 of 23L’Ile Folie / MARC FORNES + THEVERYMANY - Exterior PhotographyL’Ile Folie / MARC FORNES + THEVERYMANY - Exterior Photography, Arch, Column, ArcadeL’Ile Folie / MARC FORNES + THEVERYMANY - Exterior PhotographyL’Ile Folie / MARC FORNES + THEVERYMANY - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Pavilion, Other Structures
Cary, United States
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
L’Ile Folie / MARC FORNES + THEVERYMANY - Image 2 of 23
© Kroo Photography

Text description provided by the architects. French Architect Marc Fornes reimagines The Architectural Folly - Like a mirage made solid, L'île Folie rises from the water in the heart of Downtown Cary Park - part pavilion, part sculpture, and entirely unexpected. More than a landmark, it is a playful reinvention of an old idea: the architectural folly.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
MARC FORNES
Office
THEVERYMANY
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitPavilionOtherOther StructuresUnited States
Cite: "L’Ile Folie / MARC FORNES + THEVERYMANY" 12 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039510/lile-folie-marc-fornes-plus-theverymany> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags