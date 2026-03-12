L’Ile Folie / MARC FORNES + THEVERYMANY

+ 18

Category: Pavilion, Other Structures

Design Team: MARC FORNES + THEVERYMANY

Commissioner: Town of Cary

City: Cary

Country: United States

Text description provided by the architects. French Architect Marc Fornes reimagines The Architectural Folly - Like a mirage made solid, L'île Folie rises from the water in the heart of Downtown Cary Park - part pavilion, part sculpture, and entirely unexpected. More than a landmark, it is a playful reinvention of an old idea: the architectural folly.