Casa Wabi Mushroom Pavilion / OMA

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Category: Mixed Use Architecture, Pavilion, Community

Partner In Charge: Shohei Shigematsu

Project Architects: Shary Tawil, Caroline Corbett

Team: Dylan Wei, Francesco Rosati

City: Puerto Escondido

Country: Mexico

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Text description provided by the architects. The Mushroom Pavilion is now open at Fundación Casa Wabi, joining the campus of art and community facilities founded by Mexican artist Bosco Sodi. The project marks OMA's first built work in Mexico. Located in the foundation's sprawling 65 acres of natural landscape between the mountains and the Oaxacan coast, the Mushroom Pavilion is a space for cultivating mushrooms while fostering exchange between food, art, nature, and local communities.