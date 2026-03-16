Casa Wabi Mushroom Pavilion / OMA

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Puerto Escondido, Mexico
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Architects: OMA
- Area: 200 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Rafael Gamo
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- Category: Mixed Use Architecture, Pavilion, Community
- Partner In Charge: Shohei Shigematsu
- Project Architects: Shary Tawil, Caroline Corbett
- Team: Dylan Wei, Francesco Rosati
- City: Puerto Escondido
- Country: Mexico
Text description provided by the architects. The Mushroom Pavilion is now open at Fundación Casa Wabi, joining the campus of art and community facilities founded by Mexican artist Bosco Sodi. The project marks OMA's first built work in Mexico. Located in the foundation's sprawling 65 acres of natural landscape between the mountains and the Oaxacan coast, the Mushroom Pavilion is a space for cultivating mushrooms while fostering exchange between food, art, nature, and local communities.