Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. Mexico
  5. Casa Wabi Mushroom Pavilion / OMA

Casa Wabi Mushroom Pavilion / OMA

Save

Casa Wabi Mushroom Pavilion / OMA - Image 2 of 23Casa Wabi Mushroom Pavilion / OMA - Image 3 of 23Casa Wabi Mushroom Pavilion / OMA - Image 4 of 23Casa Wabi Mushroom Pavilion / OMA - Image 5 of 23Casa Wabi Mushroom Pavilion / OMA - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Mixed Use Architecture, Pavilion, Community
Puerto Escondido, Mexico
  • Architects: OMA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Rafael Gamo
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Casa Wabi Mushroom Pavilion / OMA - Image 6 of 23
© Rafael Gamo

Text description provided by the architects. The Mushroom Pavilion is now open at Fundación Casa Wabi, joining the campus of art and community facilities founded by Mexican artist Bosco Sodi. The project marks OMA's first built work in Mexico. Located in the foundation's sprawling 65 acres of natural landscape between the mountains and the Oaxacan coast, the Mushroom Pavilion is a space for cultivating mushrooms while fostering exchange between food, art, nature, and local communities. 

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
OMA
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitPavilionPublic ArchitectureCommunityMexico

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitPavilionPublic ArchitectureCommunityMexico
Cite: "Casa Wabi Mushroom Pavilion / OMA" 16 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039505/casa-wabi-mushroom-pavilion-oma> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags