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Research Center of the Colla Indigenous Community of the Municipality of Copiapó / Arquitika

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Research Center of the Colla Indigenous Community of the Municipality of Copiapó / Arquitika - Image 2 of 27Research Center of the Colla Indigenous Community of the Municipality of Copiapó / Arquitika - Exterior PhotographyResearch Center of the Colla Indigenous Community of the Municipality of Copiapó / Arquitika - Interior PhotographyResearch Center of the Colla Indigenous Community of the Municipality of Copiapó / Arquitika - Interior Photography, Wood, Brick, BeamResearch Center of the Colla Indigenous Community of the Municipality of Copiapó / Arquitika - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Mixed Use Architecture
Copiapó, Chile
  • Architects: Arquitika
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  148
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Sebastián Maluenda Torres
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Arauco
  • Lead Architects: David Cortez Godoy y Natalia Jorquera Silva
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Research Center of the Colla Indigenous Community of the Municipality of Copiapó / Arquitika - Exterior Photography
© Sebastián Maluenda Torres

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the Atacama Region, Chile, the Research Center of the Colla Indigenous Community in the municipality of Copiapó arises from the concrete need to have an infrastructure that supports development, innovation, and research programs driven by the community itself, including the cultivation and botanical study of medicinal plants from the mountainous canyons.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureChile
Cite: "Research Center of the Colla Indigenous Community of the Municipality of Copiapó / Arquitika" [Centro de investigación Comunidad Indígena Colla de la Comuna de Copiapó / Arquitika] 20 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039488/research-center-of-the-colla-indigenous-community-of-the-municipality-of-copiapo-arquitika> ISSN 0719-8884

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