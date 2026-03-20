Research Center of the Colla Indigenous Community of the Municipality of Copiapó / Arquitika

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Category: Mixed Use Architecture

Lead Team: Valentina Olivares García

City: Copiapó

Country: Chile

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Text description provided by the architects. Located in the Atacama Region, Chile, the Research Center of the Colla Indigenous Community in the municipality of Copiapó arises from the concrete need to have an infrastructure that supports development, innovation, and research programs driven by the community itself, including the cultivation and botanical study of medicinal plants from the mountainous canyons.