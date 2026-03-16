Shark House / TALC

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Architects: TALC
- Area: 180 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Zaickz Moz
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Manufacturers: Cemento Tolteca, Cemposa, Novaceramic
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Lead Architect: José Luis Jiménez
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Text description provided by the architects. The Shark House is located on the outskirts of Mexico City, in a neighborhood characterized by self-construction, exposed concrete block, and gradual growth, which has generated a landscape of irregular and constantly changing volumes. Instead of contradicting this condition, the project embraces it as a starting point, reinterpreting the irregularity through a volumetric composition that gives the impression of volumes built in different stages.