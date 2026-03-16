Shark House / TALC

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Houses • Tláhuac, Mexico Architects: TALC

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 180 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Zaickz Moz

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Cemento Tolteca , Cemposa , Novaceramic

Lead Architect: José Luis Jiménez

Category: Houses

Technical Team: Luis Jiménez Páez

Design Team: Alfredo Aguilar

General Construction: TALC

Engineering And Consulting > Structural: Miguel Ángel Trujano

City: Tláhuac

Country: Mexico

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Text description provided by the architects. The Shark House is located on the outskirts of Mexico City, in a neighborhood characterized by self-construction, exposed concrete block, and gradual growth, which has generated a landscape of irregular and constantly changing volumes. Instead of contradicting this condition, the project embraces it as a starting point, reinterpreting the irregularity through a volumetric composition that gives the impression of volumes built in different stages.