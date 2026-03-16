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Shark House / TALC

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Shark House / TALC - Image 2 of 27Shark House / TALC - Image 3 of 27Shark House / TALC - Interior Photography, BrickShark House / TALC - Image 5 of 27Shark House / TALC - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Houses
Tláhuac, Mexico
  • Architects: TALC
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  180
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Zaickz Moz
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Cemento Tolteca, Cemposa, Novaceramic
  • Lead Architect: José Luis Jiménez
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Shark House / TALC - Image 3 of 27
© Zaickz Moz

Text description provided by the architects. The Shark House is located on the outskirts of Mexico City, in a neighborhood characterized by self-construction, exposed concrete block, and gradual growth, which has generated a landscape of irregular and constantly changing volumes. Instead of contradicting this condition, the project embraces it as a starting point, reinterpreting the irregularity through a volumetric composition that gives the impression of volumes built in different stages.

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TALC
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ConcreteBrick

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMexico

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ConcreteBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMexico
Cite: "Shark House / TALC" [Casa Tiburón / TALC] 16 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039487/shark-house-talc> ISSN 0719-8884

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