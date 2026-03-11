Guangdong Brick House / WUWU Atelier, ADINJU

+ 34

Category: Houses

Design Team: Pan Youjian, Li Chonghao

Engineering: Structure: Liu Yang; Plumbing and Electrical: Xia Dongwei

Construction: Chen Yunlin's Team; Masonry Works: Jiang Daping, Master Huang; Brick Paving: Lai Renhui; Brick Wall Finishes: Liu Rongchun; Interior Woodwork: Zhong Xinhua

City: Heyuan

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. Rural construction is mostly spontaneous, giving rise to a rich diversity of built forms. Within this organic complexity, our strategy is not to assert ourselves through contrast, but to inhabit the context with quiet modesty. "We hope this house will help the children remember where their hometown is." This heartfelt wish shared by our client Ms. Zhang. Having left their hometown for Guangzhou at a young age, her family rarely returns. This renovation of their ancestral home aims to improve living comfort and create better conditions for family reunions—offering the next generation a tangible connection to their roots. Since the house is not for daily use, the design also prioritizes low maintenance and cost control.