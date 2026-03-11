Submit a Project Advertise
  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Houses
Heyuan, China
  • Architects: WUWU Atelier, ADINJU
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  440
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Yilong Zhao
  • Lead Architects: Pan Youjian
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Pan Youjian, Li Chonghao
  • Engineering: Structure: Liu Yang; Plumbing and Electrical: Xia Dongwei
  • Construction: Chen Yunlin's Team; Masonry Works: Jiang Daping, Master Huang; Brick Paving: Lai Renhui; Brick Wall Finishes: Liu Rongchun; Interior Woodwork: Zhong Xinhua
  • City: Heyuan
  • Country: China
Guangdong Brick House / WUWU Atelier, ADINJU - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade
© Yilong Zhao

Text description provided by the architects. Rural construction is mostly spontaneous, giving rise to a rich diversity of built forms. Within this organic complexity, our strategy is not to assert ourselves through contrast, but to inhabit the context with quiet modesty. "We hope this house will help the children remember where their hometown is." This heartfelt wish shared by our client Ms. Zhang. Having left their hometown for Guangzhou at a young age, her family rarely returns. This renovation of their ancestral home aims to improve living comfort and create better conditions for family reunions—offering the next generation a tangible connection to their roots. Since the house is not for daily use, the design also prioritizes low maintenance and cost control.

About this office
WUWU Atelier, ADINJU
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesChina
Cite: "Guangdong Brick House / WUWU Atelier, ADINJU" 11 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039479/guangdong-brick-house-wuwu-atelier-adinju> ISSN 0719-8884

