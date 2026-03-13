Place Tenaquip - Affordable Housing Units / L. McComber

•
Montreal, Canada
Architects: L. McComber
- Area: 11330 ft²
- Year: 2025
Photographs:Ulysse Lemerise
Manufacturers: Archea Architectural , Boiserie Raymond, Forbo, Le groupe SH, Lepage Millwork , Montréal Brique & Pierre, Stone Tile
Lead Architects: Laurent McComber
- Category: Residential Architecture, Social Housing, Adaptive Reuse
- Design Team: Anne-Frédéric Blais
- Lead Team: Jérôme Lemieux
- Project Management: Groupe CDH
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Poincaré Experts-Conseils
- Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: HF Experts-Conseils
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Équation groupe conseil
- City: Montreal
- Country: Canada
Text description provided by the architects. In a transitioning neighbourhood of Lachine, Place Tenaquip transforms a long-abandoned tavern into a warm, dignified place to call home. Designed for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, this new 18-unit permanent housing project is led by the Old Brewery Mission and made possible through the support of the Tenaquip Foundation, the CMHC, SHQ, the City of Montreal and the Fonds de solidarité FTQ.