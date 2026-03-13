Submit a Project Advertise
  5. Place Tenaquip - Affordable Housing Units / L. McComber

Place Tenaquip - Affordable Housing Units / L. McComber

Residential Architecture, Social Housing, Adaptive Reuse
Montreal, Canada
  • Architects: L. McComber
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  11330 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ulysse Lemerise
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Archea Architectural , Boiserie Raymond, Forbo, Le groupe SH, Lepage Millwork , Montréal Brique & Pierre, Stone Tile
  • Lead Architects: Laurent McComber
Place Tenaquip - Affordable Housing Units / L. McComber - Exterior Photography, Brick
© Ulysse Lemerise

Text description provided by the architects. In a transitioning neighbourhood of Lachine, Place Tenaquip transforms a long-abandoned tavern into a warm, dignified place to call home. Designed for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, this new 18-unit permanent housing project is led by the Old Brewery Mission and made possible through the support of the Tenaquip Foundation, the CMHC, SHQ, the City of Montreal and the Fonds de solidarité FTQ.

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureSocial HousingRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseCanada
Cite: "Place Tenaquip - Affordable Housing Units / L. McComber " 13 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039464/place-tenaquip-affordable-housing-units-l-mccomber> ISSN 0719-8884

