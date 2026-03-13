Place Tenaquip - Affordable Housing Units / L. McComber

+ 19

Text description provided by the architects. In a transitioning neighbourhood of Lachine, Place Tenaquip transforms a long-abandoned tavern into a warm, dignified place to call home. Designed for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, this new 18-unit permanent housing project is led by the Old Brewery Mission and made possible through the support of the Tenaquip Foundation, the CMHC, SHQ, the City of Montreal and the Fonds de solidarité FTQ.